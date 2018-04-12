The Yankees And Red Sox Brawl Because That's How It Must Be

Now it’s baseball season. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox just brawled.

The rival teams squared off in the seventh inning at Boston’s Fenway Park on Wednesday after Yanks batter Tyler Austin charged at Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly for throwing a ball right into his back.

The scene got pretty chaotic:

Yankees and Red Sox BRAWL! pic.twitter.com/BFuyGlqQVr — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) April 12, 2018

Kelly was retaliating for Austin’s apparently late slide into second base earlier in the game that ticked off Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt, the New York Post reported. Austin cut Holt’s calf with his spikes on that slide, according to MassLive. The benches cleared then as well, but mostly yelling ensued.

Once Austin charged Kelly, though, punches flew and there was plenty of wrestling.

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox via Getty Images Joe Kelly #56 of the Boston Red Sox clenches his fist and grabs the jersey of Tyler Austin #26 of the New York Yankees.

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox via Getty Images Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees gets in the middle of the fray.

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images Austin and Kelly go at it.

“I didn’t want to let anyone push myself around,” Austin said of his mound charge, per the New York Daily News. “That’s why I went out there.”

The umps ejected Austin, Kelly, Yanks reliever Tommy Kahnle and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin in an eventual 10-7 New York victory, ESPN reported.