People Can't Agree On Whether This Robot Is Saying 'Yanny' Or 'Laurel'

Weird News: Strange, But True

1 / 134

Potato Duck

Dorothea Clinton who dug up a potato in the shape of a duck. Dorothea Clinton will be having ‘Quack-et Potato’ for dinner after digging up this funny-looking potato Sep 13, 2013. The 73-year-old, of Peaton, near Ludlow, thought it bore an uncanny resemblance to a duck, and wanted to show of the funny looking vegetable.

SWNS