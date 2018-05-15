WEIRD NEWS
People Can't Agree On Whether This Robot Is Saying 'Yanny' Or 'Laurel'

The bot is creating division on the internet not seen since that infamous dress.
By David Moye

It sounds crazy, but a little bot is tearing up an already-polarized internet.

No, the robot isn’t tweeting about Trump. Instead, it’s inviting people to listen to it and vote on whether it’s saying “Yanny” or “Laurel.”

Some people hear “Yanny,” some people hear “Laurel,” and some people hear both.

The nefarious bot first appeared Sunday on Reddit, sowing division not seen since February 2015, when millions of people couldn’t agree whether a dress was gold and white or blue and black.

What do you hear? Let us know in the comments section.

