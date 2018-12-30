Conservative Columnist's 'I Don't Care' Tweet On Yemeni Mom's Dead Son Sparks Outrage

A conservative columnist is facing a wave of backlash for his callous dismissal of a story on the death of a Yemeni mother’s 2-year-old son.

Kurt Schlichter, a Townhall writer who has appeared on both Fox News and C-SPAN, reacted to the news Saturday night, tweeting, “I don’t care” above a CBS News report on the boy who died Friday.

According to a press release from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, young Abdullah Hassan was brought to the U.S. by father Ali Hassan earlier this year to be treated for a worsening degenerative brain condition. While the two are American citizens, the child’s mother, Shaima Swileh, is a Yemeni national who was initially stopped from entering the country under President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which targets Yemen.

CAIR eventually became involved in Swileh’s case, and she was granted permission to enter the U.S. on Dec. 18. Days later, her son died at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California.

Schlichter’s apathetic tweet in response to the family’s plight immediately provoked the rage of numerous Twitter users, one of them Bill Prady, the executive producer of the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”

“Find a tweet more horrible than this,” he challenged others on the platform. “Good luck.”

Find a tweet more horrible than this. Good luck. https://t.co/a1qTmvFM2K — Bill Prady (@billprady) December 30, 2018

Other prominent users lashed out against the writer with a mixture of shock and disgust, eviscerating his cold remark and questioning his sanity.

I...I don't even know what to say to something like this. A child dies and he doesn't care? Is this guy a psychopath? — Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) December 30, 2018

These are vulnerable human beings who are struggling. A young child died. Have a fucking heart. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) December 30, 2018

Sounds like you're a real piece of shit. Seek therapy. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) December 30, 2018

You'll be the first person to ever get rejected from hell by the devil...bc your type of evil is just too disgusting. — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) December 30, 2018

Schlichter has stood by his remark online, appearing to defend himself with follow up tweets to his critics.

His columns include fiery rants against liberalism and claims that Democrats are “cool with Americans being butchered by illegal aliens.” Another editorial of his questions whether the U.S. should invade Mexico.

Schlichter’s Townhall bio states he “was personally recruited to write conservative commentary by Andrew Breitbart,” whose namesake website has also published his work. Additionally, he has written for The Rebel Media, a far-right Canadian site.