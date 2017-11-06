Yemeni Children Pulled from Schools to Frontlines by Houthi Coup

Houthi group and the forces of the outset Saleh committed the crime of forcibly recruiting children amid the military clashed amid the recent crises since the Houthi coup took place against the legitimate government.

The United Nations documented a fivefold increase over the last year in cases of children recruitment and use of children in the armed clashes. Houthis recruited most these children.

The last report released by the UN said that a shift was observed from largely voluntary enlistment towards forced or involuntary recruitment through coercion, including through the provision of misleading information or incentive.

The report continued in citing the crimes committed by Houthis including 183 boys were deprived of liberty by Houthis, owing to their military duties and use 51 schools for military purposes, of which the large majority took place in Ta’izz

The Houthi-Saleh militia have recruited children and sent them to the frontlines despite the devastating impact of wars on the mental health of children. Civil society and international organization warn from the danger of recruiting children in Yemen and deprive them of the innocence of childhood.