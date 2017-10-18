YEP Roc Records celebrates 20th anniversary with free show featuring Mandolin Orange, Jim Lauderdale, The Stray Birds on Oct. 21

It's not too late to join Yep Roc Records as it celebrates its 20th anniversary as a label with a three-day festival, Yep Roc 20.

In addition to two nights of paid musical events, Yep Roc is also hosting a free outdoor show the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 21, at the River Park in Hillsborough, North Carolina, where the label makes its home. The event, which will be headlined by Mandolin Orange and include performances by Jim Lauderdale, Tony Joe White, Kim Richey and The Stray Birds, begins at noon with gates opening at 11 a.m. The music will continue until around 5:30 p.m., organizers say.

In addition to the musical performances, Hillsborough's Mystery Brewing will release an exclusive limited-edition Session IPA, available in four different YR20 collectible cans and will be serving up on tap in the beer garden area. Food trucks scheduled to be onsite all afternoon include Presto! Italian Street Food; Gussy's Greek Street Food; and Baozi Steamed Buns.

Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs to this family friendly event. And while the event is free, Yep Roc is asking those who plan to attend to RSVP here.

Want more Yep Roc? Tickets for the remainder of the festival are still available! Premium Bundles, two night tickets, and single night tickets are on sale now -- purchase yours here.

On Oct.19, the Yep Roc 20 Kick-Off Party will feature Nick Lowe and special guests. On Oct. 20 and 21, feature performances by a cavalcade of Yep Roc stars will be held at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. According to a release, Yep Roc 20 follows the historic success of Yep Roc 15, which was held in 2012 and attracted more than 20 label artists and 5,000 attendees from across the country and the globe.

Yep Roc 15 spawned artist collaborations and Yep Roc’s Completist Program, the label’s wildly successful fan-focused subscription service. Founded by Glenn Dicker and Tor Hansen in 1997, Yep Roc Records calls itself “the artist-driven label that refuses to be labeled” for good reason. With a strong belief in the vision of each of its artists, Yep Roc Records strives to serve each project based on its unique characteristics. Over the past 20 years, the label has released albums from North Carolina and international artists, including Dave Alvin, Robyn Hitchcock, Los Straitjackets, Nick Lowe, Tift Merritt, Aoife O’Donovan, Mandolin Orange, and many others. The label is exclusively distributed by Redeye.