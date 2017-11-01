Yes, I Do Want Him to Fail...

Recently, “Faux” News proudly trumpeted that Bryan Cranston had issued a general “fuck you” to anyone who wanted #45 (hereafter referred to as S(tupidest)P(resident)O(f)A(ll)T(ime)) to fail.http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/10/30/bryan-cranston-f-to-anyone-who-wants-trump-to-fail.html

Now look, we ALL loved Breaking Bad, and Mr. Cranston is often used as some allegorical tale of being true to your craft, and the value of perseverance. But these stories, like many in Hollywood, are as much bullshit as truth in a business where many, many self-possessed and creative people fail to make ends meet (like 95% of all actors). And so we in Hollywood only have ourselves to blame when people who are talented performers are given the microphone.

But I come not to bury Cranston (who, I believe, is extremely talented), but to explain to him and his ilk why we absolutely want this sorry shit-bag SPOAT to fail. Yes, I want him to FAIL.

I want his attempt to prohibit refugees from entering our country based on no other factor beyond their religion to FAIL. SPOAT’s travel ban, which claims to be for our protection, yet wouldn’t have prevented a SINGLE terrorist attack in the last 20 years, has only resulted in overburdening our judicial system, keeping families from being together, and turning back doctors, students, and others who are fleeing violence and oppression (which is our role as a country of great wealth and resources.) SPOAT has convinced his feeble-minded, fear-prone ant-army that these people are coming to bomb them and kill them. Yes, the time for the mincing of words has ended, if you believe stupid shit that is not supported by any real data, then you are what you eat.

I want his attempts to completely dismantle The Affordable Care Act to FAIL. His objective is so clear, and his inability to reckon with the fact that President Obama was capable, beautiful, intelligent, graceful, and had more class in his fucking nose-hairs than SPOAT does in his entire egg-body HAUNTS him. Why would I want him to succeed when his fantasies involve disproving President Obama’s heritage simply because the man was black, or seeing Hillary Clinton physically assaulted (even killed), or wiping clean everything President Obama accomplished, not because the policies were bad for the majority of Americans, but because that n-----er had the gall to think he could be President? Every incarnation of a replacement for the ACA manages two things: 1. Screwing 20-plus million Americans out of insurance, and 2. Giving millionaires that which they desperately need, more money. So, yeah, I want him to FAIL when he has decided he wants to completely remove something he doesn’t even fucking comprehend.

I want his attempt to muzzle and neutralize the EPA to FAIL. SPOAT goes to rallies and yells about the “war on coal”, and the only thing stopping my head from exploding is that there are limits to how many times an object can explode and be reconstituted. Coal is an industry that employs about 75,000 people. The only connection SPOAT had to a coal miner before he was elected was that he probably fucked over one of their blue-collar cousins by not paying his own taxes, or stealing from his own foundation, or refusing to pay for some work they did, and then using his from-the-crib wealth to out-lawyer them. SPOAT has less connection to working-class Americans than Hillary Clinton ever did, but don’t let his millionaire birth get in the way of your lizard-fucking. The EPA is being headed by a SPOAT-appointee who, wait for it, wanted to get rid of the EPA. And coal is going away because of alternative energy sources that will make you pay less to watch your Faux News, and kill you less for using them. So when SPOAT’s success means millions of people suffer the unchecked, unregulated effects of global warming (you know, the Chinese hoax), then, yes, I want him to FAIL.

Did I mention his constant and entirely unfounded attack of the news media? I didn’t? Well, let’s correct that egregious oversight right now, because if SPOAT succeeds in his attempt to intimidate and silence every news outlet that is critical of him, you’ll have the authoritarian state that you, apparently, crave. The media (aka the Fourth Estate) is an essential component of a democracy. It exists as a check to power, a reminder that shady shit will eventually be exposed by the light. And the knucklehead exhaust-eaters can’t even use the sense their benevolent God gave them to realize that SPOAT will quote the New York times one second, when the story suits him, then discredit their paper in the next breath if the story casts him in a bad light. His White House briefings only receive daily attention because they top themselves every day with a new level of contempt and deceit. Once again, when success for SPOAT is a silent media that only rears its head in salutation of their Orc-chieftain, or the dissolution of them entirely, only to be replaced by Breitbarf, then, yes, I dearly want him to FAIL.

But, most importantly, there is a crucial error in anyone’s judgment that thinks SPOAT’s failure is America’s failure. SPOAT’s election was America’s failure. This isn’t about the left and the right, or the liberal and the conservative. This is about an incompetent president, who foments discord abroad, empowers white supremacists at home, and feeds his snapping-bird-beak following with hate, and fear, racism, and misogyny. The divide has become the engaged against the disengaged. He used every 1-percenter trick to avoid serving in our military, insulted John McCain for the suffering he endured as a POW, and mocked and insulted Gold Star families who lost their children in battle. But then he says “I love our soldiers”, and his rabid minions consume the red meat whole, with no regard for the truth. He is a cancerous, dangerous, sociopathic element, who lacks the decorum to lead, and the intelligence to admit his flaws.