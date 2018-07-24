Yes, 'Thin Privilege' Exists. This Viral Twitter Thread Explains It Perfectly.

Never heard of “thin privilege?” Look no further ― writer Cora Harrington just explained it perfectly.

Harrington, founder of The Lingerie Addict and author of the book In Intimate Detail, dropped some serious wisdom in a now-viral Twitter thread posted on Sunday.

“Hey, you don’t have to ‘feel thin’ to have thin privilege. Thinness isn’t a feeling,” Harrington tweeted. “If other people perceive you as thin, you are thin. If you are able to walk into any clothing store and expect to see a wide range of options in your size, you are thin.”

Harrington went on to explain that as a lingerie expert, she looks at thin models in underwear all day. She may not look like these models, but she still has thin privilege.

“My job involves looking at photos of models who are much thinner than me, so I rarely ‘feel’ thin,” Harrington tweeted. “But I can walk into almost any clothing store and expect ― without even thinking about it ― to buy something in my size. That is thin privilege.”

Read her full thread (story continues below):

Hey, you don’t have to “feel thin” to have thin privilege.



Thinness isn’t a feeling. If other people perceive you as thin, you are thin. If you are able to walk into any clothing store and expect to see a wide range of options in your size, you are thin. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

My job involves looking at photos of models who are much thinner than me, so I rarely “feel” thin.



But I can walk into almost any clothing store and expect - without even thinking about it - to buy something in my size. That is thin privilege. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

No one looks at a photo of me online and tells me I need to lose weight or sees me out and about eating a cookie or an ice cream cone and sneers at me in disgust. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

No one groans or rolls their eyes when they have to sit next to me on a plane or a bus.



In fact, no one comments on my body at all. The ability to move through life without people insisting you need to be a smaller size...if you don’t have to think about that, it’s privilege. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

And this is something that I really need “body positive” influencers and fashion bloggers to understand.



If you are getting gigs AT ALL, it’s because you closely align with fashion industry ideals. And it is what it is, I guess.



What’s not okay is pretending that you don’t. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

Once again: all thin privilege means is that your life isn’t made more difficult *because of your weight.* It means you aren’t defined things like pay raises, healthcare, and airline seats because of your weight. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

It doesn’t mean your life is easy or that no one ever made fun of your appearance or that you can find everything you want in your local Target. It means societal discrimination and prejudice does not target you for being thin. It means your weight/body type are seen as “normal.” — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

As of Tuesday afternoon, Harrington’s Twitter thread had amassed more than 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Many people on Twitter agreed with Harrington, sharing their own stories of fat-shaming while shopping, eating in public and even going to the doctor. Others argued that thin people have issues finding clothing, too, and often face discrimination in the form of questions like, “Do you even eat?”

Harrington told “Good Morning America” that some people were so upset with her take on thin privilege that one person told her to hang herself.

Still, Harrington is sticking to her argument.

“Society, in general, is structured around the assumption that people will be or should be a certain way. Thin privilege is a system of benefits or advantages that society gives you for looking or being a certain way,” she told “Good Morning America.”