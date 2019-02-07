New York Jewish School Painted With Swastikas, Damaged In Fire

Police are investigating swastika graffiti along with a fire that caused substantial damage to a Jewish educational center in New York.

One of the buildings on the Livingston Manor property was severely damaged in a fire on Jan. 28 and had been painted with swastikas, New York State Police spokesman Beau Duffy confirmed to HuffPost.

Because of the discovery of swastikas, state police are now “investigating whether the cause of the fire and the swastikas are somehow linked,” Duffy said.

The incident occurred last month but was first reported on Wednesday in the Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

The school, Yeshiva Yoreh Deah, is affiliated with Congregation Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim, the Journal News reports. The religious community contains members of Hasidic, modern Orthodox and other conservative Jewish denominations, according to its website.

In a YouTube video about Yeshiva Yoreh Deah, Congregation Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim’s Rabbi Aron Lankry painted the yeshiva as a place where children and young adults can learn about the Jewish scriptures while interacting with nature. The yeshiva is on a 90-acre farm.

Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.