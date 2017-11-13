Before we jump into this week's article, we need to get one thing out of the way first. My article last week, ruffled some feathers. Within it was one simple statement about an uncomfortable truth, gender discrimination in the workplace. And an interesting thing happened, A LOT of people unsubscribed from my eNews list where I also shared it. Here's a link to that article if you missed it last week.

As I looked deeper at the unsubscribes I noticed that 95% of them were men. This is proof there's a real problem. An article about a strong, successful female entrepreneur intended to inspire you (male or female) to blaze your own trail was met with high unsubscribes. People who aren't willing to admit there's a problem are in fact part of the problem. Be better than that.

On the flip side, I received countless replies, voice mails and direct messages on social media from men and women alike thanking me for writing about this. Thank you. Furthermore, that article has been my most widely read and shared one to date. I don't shy away from difficult topics or causes I care about. Neither should you; that would be playing small. We were all built for playing a bigger game.

Yesterday's Underdog Is Tomorrow's Champion

Wikipedia Commons. Labeled for reuse.

This week I want to share a lesson with you from someone who while he's absolutely at the top of his game, is still an outsider and underdog, not part of "the establishment" in his industry. If you have to do more with less resources perhaps you can relate, I know I can. He's just like the coach of the underfunded team, the independent agent at the small firm, the upstart at the lesser known company.

If you've read my book Seeds of Success, you know I'm not a fan of awards shows. (There's a whole chapter in it dedicated to that subject.) Why be a passive observer to others success when you can be an active participant in your own.

On the night of Wednesday November 8th, the 51st Country Music Awards took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. While a who's who of entertainers attended and performed at the event, one artist was left on the outside looking in. Literally.

Sturgill Simpson was outside the front doors of the arena busking with his guitar case open and a small sign that read "Struggling country singer. Anything helps." The irony of him doing so is that Sturgill is perhaps the most Stadium Status artist in country music. He won the 2017 Grammy award for Best Country Album and his Grammy trophy was sitting in his guitar case next to his sign. Regardless, he went almost completely unnoticed playing outside the entrance of Bridgestone Arena and after an hour of busking, only made $13. in tips.

You might be wondering, how then did he win a Grammy? Well, the Grammy's are not an award that can be bought or manipulated by "the establishment". You are nominated and voted on exclusively by your professional peers. It's purely merit based and can't be bought (unlike the NY Times, WSJ & USA Today best-seller lists for authors with deep pockets and shallow egos.)

He wasn't bothered by the fact that he wasn't nominated for a CMA or invited to attend. Instead, he used the event as an opportunity. A google search of his name + CMA awards revealed 216,000 results. Every major media outlet like: Time Magazine, Rolling Stone, Washington Post, NY Times and LA Times covered what Simpson did that night. An entrepreneur who couldn't get much attention inside his industry, attracted plenty of it outside his industry.

Think about that... he got all that press and HE DIDN'T EVEN ATTEND, MUCH LESS WIN AN AWARD OR PERFORM THERE (at least not inside).That's by far more attention than any artist who was actually in attendance received, they were each simply one face in a large crowd that night.

He teased his "performance" by posting the following message on Facebook Live...

"So excited to be playing the #CMAawards tonight!!! Gonna be doing a little busking out front....Come down and join me!"

And while a handful of fans joined in person, over 79,000 joined him by watching online! Simpson has good perspective, he doesn't need the outside validation of others. Its something he learned from one of his mentors, Merle Haggard. Haggard used his Grammy award as a door stop. Talk about a guy who knew life is about the rewards NOT awards. He's been an underdog just like the rest of us. Music is actually a second career for him after careers in the Navy and with Union Pacific railroad. He's also living proof that yesterday's underdog can be tomorrow's champion.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

How can you be more of an active participant in your success instead of a passive observer of others?

What can you do to garner more attention for your brand (and make no mistake about it YOU are a brand)?

How can you stand out in your crowded, commoditized industry instead of drowning in a sea of sameness?