Yodeling ‘Walmart Boy’ Is Toe-Tapping His Way Into People’s Hearts Online

Well, this certainly beats listening to Muzak while shopping at a big-box store. A video of a boy yodeling his heart out at a Walmart has gone viral.

Mason Ramsey, who has become a local sensation around his hometown of Golconda, Illinois, due to his penchant for randomly belting out country tunes, was caught singing Hank Williams Sr.’s “Lovesick Blues” in front of air mattresses at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, on March 24.

Me: which aisle can i find light bulbs?



Walmart employee: pic.twitter.com/bwiWQAsz6O — David (@dumbassvegan) March 27, 2018

The video, which was posted to ViralHog’s YouTube channel last week, received over 119,000 views and eventually made its way to Twitter, where it has over 16.8 million views as of Monday.

Twitter users absolutely love the bow tie-wearing Mason’s hypnotic foot-tapping and impressive yodeling skills, and his wholesome performance even inspired a pretty creative mashup.

In January 2017, a video of Mason singing “Hey, Good Lookin’” from a shopping cart in Walmart also went viral.

Beaver 100.3 FM, a radio station in Clarksville, Tennessee, tracked down Mason at the time and got the 10-year-old to recreate the video but also had him perform “Hey, Good Lookin’” in their studio.