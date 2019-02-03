At Least 2 Dead After Small Plane Crash In California

At least two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a residential area of Orange County, California, on Sunday afternoon.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer told HuffPost via email that the Cessna 414A had “crashed into a residential home” in Yorba Linda “under unknown circumstances” after departing from nearby Fullerton Municipal Airport.

OCFA, Anaheim, Orange and OCSD on scene of a small aircraft down into a single family house. 1 structure involved, 2 people dead, 2 patients transported to local hospital. OCFA in Unified Command with @OCSheriff_ .

Press Conference TBD pic.twitter.com/F0FzibNcU3 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 3, 2019

“Local authorities said there are injuries on the ground,” Kenitzer said. “They also said that only the pilot was on board the aircraft.”

The Orange County Fire Authority confirmed the fatalities on Twitter, adding that another two people had been sent to a local hospital.

Earlier reports suggested two homes had become engulfed in flames after the incident. However, the OFCA later clarified that only one structure was involved.

Images from the aftermath of the incident shared to Twitter show debris strewn across the residential street where the plane is believed to have crashed.

A few houses down the propeller and engine landed in their yard pic.twitter.com/inMz4BJvks — Joshua Nelson (@JoshuaRNelson) February 3, 2019

Woke up to the sound of a plane crashing in Yorba Linda, CA pic.twitter.com/fMdo3IF8va — deplorable_Af (@Jaytee3876) February 3, 2019

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.