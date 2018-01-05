Discover the Authentic You

Are you going to let 2018 play out in the same way all the previous years have? In that loop? The loop where you keep doing the same things over and over yet expecting a different result? What if you created time and space to delve into your own heart and mind and really discover what brings you alive?

Most of us are afraid to look inside. We spend more time posting shit on Facebook than we do really thinking about our lives and what we want to experience.

How much time do you really have here on this planet in this life?

Some of us, more than other - But none of us really know. It could be over in a blink and we don’t even know it. Yet, we keep running on the wheel. And running and running and running.

Are you enjoying the time that you do have? Do you love your life?

I understand this pattern intimately because I was living it. I would wake up new year after new year and it was like groundhog day. I gave my life to my work, wasn’t taking care of myself and even though I had tons of money in the bank I was mentally, emotionally, physically and Spiritually bankrupt. And then I got sick.

My journey into myself is what turned my life around.

What inspires me the most is helping people recognize the limitless aspect of their true nature. To help YOU discover YOU. To be more of YOU. More of who you really are. My purpose on the planet is to help you discover the part of you that is a Creator. And that is why I have curated over 30 years of my own experience and study to help other people live a more fulfilling and juicy existance with the time they have left here.

As you do your own inner work to raise your individual consciousness, to raise your personal vibration, to awaken – you uplift the entire planet around you. And, you naturally reside in more joy, fulfillment, happiness and aliveness. Which really, is what life is about.

My whole life I have been discovering parts of myself through what I call “taking the journey in”. Nothing else in my life has been more fulfilling, more joyful, more rich, more rewarding, more juicy - and just plain MORE - than the uncovering and discovering of my authentic self. Since I was young I have been fascinated and in love with the mystery of life. I am in love with the mystery of the universe and I am in love with the mystery of me and how I fit into the overall grand plan.

Particularly when we find ourselves in times of distress and are asking ourselves what this life is really about, it’s time to turn within so we can find our light and then be able to shine it back out into the world. Are you happy? Is life passing you by? Are you in a continuous loop of a repeat show?

For a long time my life was the quest of a destination. I know it’s like this for a lot of people. The quest for true fulfillment is why people chase the things they think are going to make them happy. A relationship, a job, a house, a car, more money. I chased all these things and each time they would lead to the same place. Temporary and fleeting fulfillment that didn’t last. A little like empty calories. They taste good for a minute upon consumption, but ultimately you are left with nothing but an empty feeling.

By taking the journey into myself I have learned that the joy, fulfillment and richness of life is found “along the way”. It’s in the uncovering and in the discovering of ourselves and what makes us come alive. The journey is about how we are experiencing life.

My awakening into the infinite aspect of my true nature as a Divine limitless being, was a true game-changer for me. Deepening the relationship with myself and the part of me that is connected to the infinite intelligence organizing the universe, gave me an inner strength and a sense of personal empowerment that I had, in the past, always sought outside of myself.

As a former corporate executive and breast cancer survivor, I now know that my personal power exists inside me. It was just covered up. The revelation of my authentic self has instilled confidence, self-worth and a courageous heart within me. And that has led to living a more fulfilling, rich, juicy existence on this planet. Is this something you would like to experience in your life?

What I also discovered in my journey, is it’s my soul’s purpose if you will – to inspire other people to uncover the things that keep them from experiencing themselves as a Divine Being. To take the journey in.

Imagine, if everyone turned within, toward their inherently loving heart and lived empowered as the creator they are, how our world would be different. To Be fully grounded in your authentic Self, to know that you have the personal power to design and create a life that you love. Aligning with the idea that nothing is more important than the discovery and the birthing of your authentic self is the foundation to a rich, juicy and fulfilling life.

I have created the opportunity for six women who are on a path of self-discovery, empowerment, and conscious evolution. This is a chance to create time for YOU to discover YOU. Two and a half days in a sacred, intimate, loving container where you will be supported in exploring yourself and what you want to create in this new year and in this life.

I remain a student as much as I step into the role of the teacher. My own personal self-discovery has been the most rewarding and fulfilling work in my life. I believe its actually what my life is about. And now I know my hearts greatest calling is to share this with others. And that is why I created this retreat.

It is my honor and my privilege to serve in this way. I am so grateful to be able to share in this way. Spend some time on the site and see if this is something that would support you on your path.

Be held while you stretch and grow in a loving space.