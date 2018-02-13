This is a deal you don’t want to sleep on.
Get a rare discount on the cult-favorite Casper mattress on Amazon, where it’s $200 off right now. You don’t want to snooze on this find, though, because the deal only lasts until end of day.
The beloved bed-in-box mattress has a 4.8-rating out of 5 stars, with almost 40,000 reviews combined on Amazon and Google, and it’s not hard to see why.
What makes Casper unique is its high-density, layered memory foam design, which bends to your pressure points and leaves you waking without aches and pains. Unlike most memory foam mattresses, Casper’s open-top cell layers use convection and conduction to keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep.
When you order through Amazon, you still get access to Casper’s 100-night risk-free trial period ― if you don’t like it, your mattress can be returned (free of charge) through Amazon. Plus, you’ll get Casper’s 10-year mattress warranty. That’s something to rest easy about.
Normally, a queen size will set you back almost $1,000, but today only you can snag it for only $800. A king size is $240 off, a full is $180 off, and a twin is $120 off.
Find out what all of the fuss is about and get the deal while it lasts. What have you got to lose (besides another good night’s sleep)?
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.