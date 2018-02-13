This is a deal you don’t want to sleep on.

Amazon

The beloved bed-in-box mattress has a 4.8-rating out of 5 stars, with almost 40,000 reviews combined on Amazon and Google, and it’s not hard to see why.

What makes Casper unique is its high-density, layered memory foam design, which bends to your pressure points and leaves you waking without aches and pains. Unlike most memory foam mattresses, Casper’s open-top cell layers use convection and conduction to keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep.

Amazon

When you order through Amazon, you still get access to Casper’s 100-night risk-free trial period ― if you don’t like it, your mattress can be returned (free of charge) through Amazon. Plus, you’ll get Casper’s 10-year mattress warranty. That’s something to rest easy about.

Normally, a queen size will set you back almost $1,000, but today only you can snag it for only $800. A king size is $240 off, a full is $180 off, and a twin is $120 off.

Find out what all of the fuss is about and get the deal while it lasts. What have you got to lose (besides another good night’s sleep)?