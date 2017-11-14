You Can Sparkle at Any Size

I love Christmas and all the things about it. Well, most of the things. It seemed like the PERFECT time to dress up and sparkle with all the glamour and glitz for the Holiday fun!
Except, if you’re plus sized.
If you’re anything but the “normal” body type and want to rock out a fabulous Holiday look, it’s hard. I’ve been plus sized my entire life due to some very real thyroid issues and I’ve been treated like a second hand citizen for it. It’s taken a very long time for me to embrace myself and love myself just the way I am- no matter what size. This year I want to SPARKLE!
I used to hide behind Little Black Dresses, but one of the best lessons I learned this year is to HIDE NO MORE! There are plenty of reasons to celebrate the holidays, and myself, and I should be able to sparkle like everyone else!
Even in a little black dress, I can sparkle! I love PromGirl and their selection of plus sized dresses. I found out about them when I needed a fancy party dress a while ago and they had just what I needed. They are all about encouraging people to be yourself. Lots of sites say that, but this one actually carries the clothes in sizes for everyone.
Holidays are supposed to be fun and exciting for everyone, no matter the size on your tag. Anything that can help you find your sparkle is wonderful! I intend to embrace everything I love about myself this year and sparkle away!
