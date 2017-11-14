You Can Sparkle at Any Size

I love Christmas and all the things about it. Well, most of the things. It seemed like the PERFECT time to dress up and sparkle with all the glamour and glitz for the Holiday fun!

Except, if you’re plus sized.

If you’re anything but the “normal” body type and want to rock out a fabulous Holiday look, it’s hard. I’ve been plus sized my entire life due to some very real thyroid issues and I’ve been treated like a second hand citizen for it. It’s taken a very long time for me to embrace myself and love myself just the way I am- no matter what size. This year I want to SPARKLE!

promgirl.com Rocking plus size sequins!

I used to hide behind Little Black Dresses, but one of the best lessons I learned this year is to HIDE NO MORE! There are plenty of reasons to celebrate the holidays, and myself, and I should be able to sparkle like everyone else!

Even in a little black dress, I can sparkle! I love PromGirl and their selection of plus sized dresses. I found out about them when I needed a fancy party dress a while ago and they had just what I needed. They are all about encouraging people to be yourself. Lots of sites say that, but this one actually carries the clothes in sizes for everyone.

promgirl.com A LBD can be sparkly and fun for all sizes!