This will be quick. I have always been fascinated by the inclination of politicians to attempt to legislate everything. By passing laws, they hope to change our perspective on what is considered right and wrong in the areas of conducting business, the environment, morality, energy, defense, and our general outlook on society. True, you can establish a vast number of laws, rules and regulations to influence our perspectives, but you cannot legislate how people should think.

By introducing an inordinate number of laws, you are causing government to expand, for no other reason than to enforce what is legislated. And the more people we have working for government, the more likely we see Parkinson's Law take effect, "Work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion," thereby creating a bureaucracy to impede progress.

Most politicians are attorneys who possess a better understanding of jurisprudence than they do about business. They do not truly understand how to make a buck, let alone saving one. They honestly believe people can be controlled with more legislation than with common sense. Again, this leads to stifling bureaucracy.

The fact remains, you cannot legislate common sense. Lessons and examples of morality can be more effective for teaching fundamentals. In other words, instead of investing in bloated government, we should be more concerned with teaching morality and recognizing the positive contributions of others, such as a law enforcement officer or first responder who saves a life, our brave military, or just the common citizen helping another in need. Naturally, this would lead to smaller government and teach the lessons of personal initiative and responsibility, as opposed to becoming wards of the state.

Instead of C-SPAN covering our politicians, how about another network recognizing common sense and courtesy instead? Oh yea, that's right, the media would never buy it.

Keep the Faith!

Note: All trademarks both marked and unmarked belong to their respective companies.

Tim Bryce is a freelance writer and management consultant in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.

Copyright © 2017 by Tim Bryce. All rights reserved.