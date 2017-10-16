You Don’t Have to Be Blue and Lonesome

“ Well there's Sartre and Camus, Nietzsche and Hesse If you dig deep enough You gonna end up in distress And no one escapes having to live under duress And no one escapes the meaning of loneliness”

“Meaning of Loneliness “Van Morrison

Many people will be able to recall a time in their lives when they felt very alone and isolated from other people. There are several people that I know who are serving in the military who voice this concern. This can be even more challenging if you find yourself assigned to a “isolated” duty station.

Years ago, I was getting ready to go to my first duty station as a Navy Chaplain. I was to be assigned as the Protestant Chaplain for the US Naval Hospital in Okinawa, Japan. I remember that I met with an attorney to draft a power of attorney and will before I left. The lawyer said to me:

“Well, you are going to Okinawa. Are you going to come back an Alcoholic or are you going to come back rich? “

I replied “I’m coming back rich! “.

Indeed, that was the case. I saved up enough money while I was stationed overseas that when I came back, I could purchase a then brand new 1987 Red Nissan Sentra in CASH.

Initially, living on Okinawa was a challenge. Of course, there was the language barrier, seeing most of signs written in Japanese. I had to learn to drive on the left-hand side of the road. There were people that I knew who lived in the Quonset hut Bachelor Officers Quarters (BOQ) that were located behind the hospital. It would have been easy for me to stay isolated.

Fortunately, for me, I networked with some people who were adventurous. I worked with another Chaplain who was fluent in Japanese, a rarity in those days. He would drive me around Okinawa. We would visit religious shrines and other historical sights. He introduced me to professors from the local university as well as local Buddhist clergy. I started taking a Conversational Japanese class that was offered in the community.

Now, thirty years later, the world is different; duty stations, especially overseas assignments, are different. What has especially been a game changer is the availability of digital technology and the means to stay connected with anyone you choose in the world.

For someone who is stationed in the Aleutian Islands, they may find that their daily routine encompasses going to their work space, chow hall and the gym. If conditions are very isolative and there is lack of digital connectivity, but there is the abundant presence of alcohol, then there maybe the temptation for people who find themselves alone to self-medicate.

There are ways that people who are alone can connect. Churches and social organizations can provide a great outlet for socialization. Even if a person knows that they will only be in each location for a set period before they get orders to go someplace else, they can still maximize the time sharing pleasant experiences with other people. The same is true if someone decides to take classes, given their duty schedule, at a local college or online.

What I often say to people in the military is that your role of warrior is important, but it isn’t your only role. Besides being a Soldier, Sailor, Airman or Marine, you are also a husband, wife, brother, sister, son, daughter, grandchild. You are also as Carl Jung would observe any of the following:

When you take off the uniform for good, you need a new set of clothes and a new series of identities.

You don’t need to stay, you don’t need to stay alone. As Joni Mitchell reminds us:

“ Well, there's a wide, wide world of noble causes And lovely landscapes to discover”

May the landscapes that we discover be filled with people who can enrich us now and in the future.