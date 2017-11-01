You Don't Need "Permission To Succeed": Blaze Your Own Trail

I won't pretend to know what it's like to be a woman in business but female friends and colleagues have shared countless stories of the challenges they’ve faced. Incredibly talented professionals who are paid less than their male peers in the same roles. Passed over for promotion in favor of men who are less qualified. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to see that the deck is stacked against women in most professions.

Recently, the trending #MeToo hashtag brought increased awareness not only to sexual harassment and abuse but also brought to our collective consciousness just how widespread and far reaching gender discrimination continues to be. According to Rent The Runway CEO, Jennifer Hyman, gender discrimination is an even larger workplace issue than sexual harassment.

The power differential is real and it’s troubling to say the least on a number of levels. As the father of two young daughters, I worry that when my daughters enter the workforce women may still face a steeper uphill climb than their male counterparts.

Now more than ever there is a need for female empowerment. Strong, courageous female voices and inspiring examples. Entrepreneur and entertainer Stephanie Quayle is that empowering example in action. (Her song “Ugly” serves as a de facto empowerment anthem.) I recently sat down with her and in my interview with Quayle she stated “I’ve always been what my family calls a crusader and one who takes up for the underdog. I’ve been the underdog and I believe my music has to be more than just number ones or hits, it has to positively impact people.”

Her positive impact and empowering message was felt by millions on the night of Saturday October 21st. Quayle performed at the Deep From The Heart: One America Appeal concert alongside Alabama, Lee Greenwood, Lady Gaga and a host of other iconic artists to raise funds for Hurricane relief in Texas. There was one difference between Quayle and all the other entertainers who took the stage that night. She was the only artist there who formed her own record label.

What gives me hope for the future are entrepreneurial artists like Stephanie Quayle. The playing field hasn't been level for women in any industry-- especially the music industry. And within that particularly country radio; given the fact that women’s songs represent only about only about 15% of what is played on country radio.

Why Examples Of Empowerment Are Needed Now More Than Ever

For the first time in history there are currently five generations in the workforce. The example of empowerment Stephanie Quayle provides (not just women today but also future generations) is that you don’t need anyone’s permission to succeed, you can blaze your own trail.

Entrepreneurship and disruptive technology are taking a bull dozer to the powers that be. Technology is leveling the playing field, placing more and more people on equal footing. How level is the playing field becoming? Unlike ever before, there's a television studio, radio station and electronic media outlet at your fingertips 24-7. It’s your smart phone. It’s also your competitive advantage, but only if you use it.

Want to be on television? Create a YouTube channel.

Wish you had your own radio show? Start a podcast.

Want a magazine column? Create a blog.

Want your music heard and monetized? Place it on streaming services like Spotify and Pandora.

Want to scale your physical or digital product sales? Place it on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play. (If you need a warehouse or fulfillment center, Amazon has you covered there too.)

Need investors or venture capital funds? Run a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign or list your brand offering on investment sites like Net Capital.

You don’t need permission to succeed, you just need the courage to take action. Trailblazers and action takers are rewarded because today you have every resource to succeed on your own terms. Stephanie Quayle is living breathing proof of this as she’s blazing multiple trails: entrepreneur, artist and executive. Stephanie refers to herself as being “patiently impatient”.

“You don’t have to ask for permission, choose yourself. I don’t believe in can’t and I don’t believe in the word no, for myself, my business and the people I work with.”

- Stephanie Quayle

Not waiting to be “discovered” or hoping for someone else’s approval to land a record deal, she founded her own record label, Rebel Engine Entertainment. This summer to promote her forthcoming album Love The Way You See Me, Stephanie enlisted the support of corporate partners. KOA campgrounds, Winnebago, Polaroid, and The RV Loft sponsored her as she blazed her own trail over 9000 miles of North America in a Winnebago performing on her aptly named Winnebago Tour.

Wish you had additional resources to take your business to another level? Quayle’s advice to others is to seek out sponsors and corporate partners who align with your brand and share the same authentic message.

The Bottom Line

Empowering more women to find their voice and blaze their own trail will make the world a better place. Entrepreneurship is one of the most powerful forces for good in the world. Trailblazers like Quayle create opportunities, build community, solve problems and transform lives. And you don’t need anyone’s permission to do the same.