"You don’t need to raise VC money to build a business." CloserIQ Founder, Jordan Wan

Jordan Wan - CEO & Founder of CloserIQ

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jordan Wan, Founder and CEO of CloserIQ , a technology-enabled recruiting service used by high-growth tech companies to build their sales teams. Before CloserIQ, Jordan was a startup operator as a Sales Manager at ZocDoc and began his career in finance as a Trading Strategist at Bridgewater Associates. Jordan has both his undergraduate and master's degrees from MIT in computer science and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I graduated from MIT with degrees in Computer Science and like many of my peers at the time, I started my career in finance. I joined one of the largest global macro hedge funds in the world known for its unique culture, and its deep understanding of the financial markets. I eventually left the hedge fund world in search of purpose and adventure. I was fortunate to land a strategy role at ZocDoc where I spent the first half of my time helping scale sales across US metropolitan markets and the latter half of my time as a first-time sales manager with a team of healthcare field sales reps.

The original idea of CloserIQ came to me while I was at ZocDoc. As a sales manager, I spent Monday through Friday cold calling and shadowing my sales reps all over the North East. I'd spend weeknights in hotel rooms with often times 2 hours of phone screens as I was asked to double my team in a few months. I noticed that interviewing sales talent was really challenging. And most phone interviews were pretty low value as you can only tell so much from a phone call. So I wanted to create a better online representation of a sales professional and find a more efficient way to build my team.

While the idea was top of mind given how much time my life revolved around hiring, I didn’t immediately quit my job to start a company. I left ZocDoc and joined an early stage startup to brush up on my engineering and product development skills and to also learn how to get a business off the ground. During this time, I wore multiple hats ranging from answering hundreds of customer support tickets to writing Python code for computing historical time series data. While I soaked up everything I could possibly learn about startups, it was personal adversity that pushed me into taking the plunge as an entrepreneur.

In 2012, my mother had been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer with a very bleak prognosis. In the subsequent years, I made countless trips to my hometown in Saskatchewan, Canada to be with her at the hospital bed, knowing each time could be my last trip. When her condition turned for the worse, I decided to quit my job so I can move back home and help my dad out. Luckily, just a few months before this, I had met Dan Zhou who eventually became my co-founder and CTO.

We bootstrapped CloserIQ by working as independent consultants to fund our business in the first year. Most weeks we worked full 40 hours weeks as consultants and then another 40+ to build our technology and pitch clients. Bootstrapping was a competitive advantage as it forced us to prioritize and kept us focused on creating a service that people will want to pay for. Over the last 3 years, we grew the business from 2 people to a team of 15 with steady 200% year over year growth and reaching profitability after the first year.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

To save money in the early days of CloserIQ, we shared a single corporate gmail account we can send emails from. To do this, we set up custom routing logic so emails forwarded to both of our personal accounts based on the alias but we shared the same inbox. One side benefit we realized was that it provided radical transparency between the founders. We thought naively that this transparency was so important that even after we were making money, we would continue to auto-forward my emails to my co-founder so he would see the customer conversations.

This all totally backfired when my co-founder’s friend emailed me to invite me to his surprise birthday party. I guess we learned a lesson that sometimes radical transparency can be too much.

So what does your company do?

CloserIQ is a tech-enabled recruiting agency connecting sales professionals to high growth tech companies. We believe that our technology can power our super recruiters to provide industry career advice and help candidates seamlessly navigate career transitions. Our version of a recruiter (Talent Advisor) leverages matchmaking tools, proprietary industry data and company research to help candidates find ideal job opportunities, prepare for interviews and act as a career coach once the candidate lands their dream job.

CloserIQ Team

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a service company, we believe we need to do good in our community. Our culture value of “Give First” (inspired by Adam Grant’s book Give and Take) has pushed us to continuously find ways to give back to the community. Whether it’s raising money for charities like Cycle for Survival or creating new initiatives like Women In Sales to promote gender equality and workplace diversity, we believe by taking an active role in community service, we can demonstrate to other startups that success can come in parallel with social impact.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why?

1) You don’t need to raise VC money to build a business. When we first launched our startup, we were following the herd mentality and trying to raise money with VC’s. But I was really bad at fundraising, in fact one VC felt so bad for me that he told me bluntly that I needed to learn to sell the hype better. So we ended up picking up consulting gigs to pay our bills in the first year. It felt particularly awful because every startup founder told us we needed to raise money so we could focus and shut down the consulting. But in retrospect, the consult-strap approach had its benefits: we were able to break even on living costs, fine tune our product-market fit and pivot to a service business that really shouldn’t have been VC-backed in the first place.

2) Don’t mimic companies who have scale. We wasted tremendous amount of resources, emulating features that big companies had but made no sense for a startup with barely any users. For example, we originally thought users would want to message and connect with another via our career platform, so we built countless features that made no sense for the population size of our network. It was a harsh lesson in “you’re not LinkedIn”.

3) Regularly communicate the vision to the team. If you hired people who believes in your vision, you need to make sure they see the same inspiring future that you see as a founder. We lost some great employees along the way in the last few years because we assumed they didn’t need regular updates on milestones, successes, and where we saw the business going.

4) No one is crushing it. When we first started, we would get super anxious by news of other startups who were “totally crushing it”. However, as time progressed we found out that the reality is no one is truly crushing it, at least not for long. The nature of startups is that it’s a constant struggle and outperforming vanity metrics or getting great press coverage is short lived. Eventually, gravitational laws on growth catches up to you and everyone goes through some really tough times. As founders, it took us a while to develop the focus on incremental improvement and not worry so much about what the outside world was saying.

5) Don’t cut corners on the small things. We all go through the cramped office and eating ramen phase of getting a company off the ground. But once you’ve got some resources, being frugal may not be the best for your business. We saw a dramatic improvement in team morale and culture with some small office purchases like a putting green for coffee breaks or even just buying plants to make the space feel more comfortable. Your employees spend so many hours in the office working their butt off so these small investments can go a long way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?