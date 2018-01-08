You Don't Want To Read This Blog.

There’s a reason plans aren’t supposed to be emotional. They are practical, no doubt.

But for us humans, we are prone to forget this simple fact and to expect our plans to be loved by our minds, souls, bodies, and spirits. Chances are, we are wrong.

This is the chief reason most people fail to keep their New Year Resolutions: they expect to fall in love with the resolution, instead of making practical steps to get it done.

They don’t only expect to like exercising, or eating healthier, but also expect to somehow start loving their bodies. Pardon my French, but how the fuck do you expect something like this to happen overnight?

What makes you believe that all of a sudden, you’re going love something you’ve hated passionately for most of your adult life?

Are you fucking crazy?

It is the same as asking someone to start loving their worst enemy.

Can you do that? Hell NO.

We need to apply the same principle to our bodies and be practical as well.

If you hate your stomach, or your thighs, or have eaten like shit for the past year or so, prepare to have a difficult time shifting yourself from a mindset of hatred for your body to one where you accept it and love it, even.

I repeat: it is going to be very hard for you to actually start loving your body or eating healthier. Stop expecting that shit to happen overnight!

It is actually harder to start a relationship with someone, or something you used to hate, as opposed to starting a relationship afresh.

So, don’t expect to like, or love exercising or steamed vegetable, or cooking your boring chicken breast. You don’t need to like it, love it or hate it to get it done.

Stop focusing on something that isn’t going to happen and also stop investing in something that doesn’t give you a profit or which has no good returns. That’s a recipe for failure.

Just because it is January 2nd, you are NOT going to somehow love waking up in the morning to eat your egg whites. Just because it is the new year, you are NOT going to go to bed at night filled with pumping excitement at the thought of waking up early in the morning and hitting the gym. Shit like this doesn’t just happen overnight, so stop expecting it. Just stop.

This is what you need to do.

You already going to feel like shit just by thinking about changing your lifestyle. Let it be. You don’t need to have an opinion about it, as well you don’t need to feel sad, or sorry for yourself. Remember, you already feel like shit physically and mentally. Don’t add to that feeling. Let it be. Take a deep breath. Don’t dwell on it.

WAKE UP.

- Wash your face with COLD water. No whining. Just do it, okay?

- Eat your breakfast. No complaining. Just chew your food and shut up. Finish it, then get up and leave.

- Drink your water. Stop crying about not drinking enough water. Just do your best. That’s good enough and way better than before.

- Look at your schedule. Find time to exercise. Don’t cry about how hard it is. Big fucking deal. You’re not the only one who feels like this.

- Go to work. You’re going to feel like shit. Don’t complain about it. Just feel like shit and keep your mouth shut. Remember, it could be much worse!

- Eat your boring lunch. Again, it’s not a fucking big deal. At least you have lunch. Don’t make it a big deal.

- Go home, or go to the gym and get your shit done. Don’t complain about not having time. MAKE TIME.

- At the end of the day, take an hour, or as long as you need to talk about how you felt during the day. How did you feel about eating your boring food, finding time to exercise when you didn’t have time, nor feel like, not having energy, feeling like shit, and all that stuff? Talk it out with someone who cares. Cry, moan, and bitch about it. Now it’s the time to act like a baby, cry like a baby, and be a baby.

- Then go to bed. Wake up and do it again.

With time maybe you start liking, or even loving what you do.

Maybe, just maybe, you’ll fall in love with your boring eating habits, or with your exercise routine. Or maybe you’ll not! But that’s not the point.

You are getting your shit done. THAT’S THE POINT. The pounds are coming off. You are getting stronger and leaner. You are eating healthier. You are becoming a newer person, a better version of yourself. You are WINNING.

Now you are a WINNER. Now you can smile and start teaching others how to do it. BOOM. SUCCESS. JOB DONE. CONGRATULATIONS.