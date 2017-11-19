You Have Heard of Wikipedia, But Have You Heard of Nigeria’s own PagePedia?

A once small startup now major competitor in data information management has emerged out of the motherland of Africa, Nigeria to be exact.

PagePedia is Nigeria’s leading global data system of information. What does that mean? It means PagePedia is a communication and verification online platform for everyone. PagePedia provides a platform for homegrown businesses in emerging countries to create authenticated profiles, reflecting major milestones, published contents, and general information about the entity or individual that faces the general public. So, why are they different? Well, Nigeria has once been scrutinized on the global stage, for false identification and email scandals. PagePedia, took a leap of faith, by creating a directory of businesses connecting verified information and publishing this information to world. For foreign businesses looking to find out about potential resources in Nigeria, those individuals now have PagePedia as an authenticated source to verify and validate vital information about the business and or individual before they can engage in business activities with them. Go Figure!

We sit down with the founders to take a deeper dive into their information technology discovery platform of PagePedia.

Q: Please tell us about the founders of PagePedia and how this company was developed?

PAGEPEDIA is a Limited Liability Company which specializes in global data system especially in profiling and marketing services. We are self-motivated individuals with first-rate communication and interpersonal skills; a result driven and career oriented professionals with penchant for excellence. The company operates in the following area namely:-

Application PagePedia branded networks and numerous specialty firms which provide profiling of individuals, corporate promotional content and description for organization.

Advertising, business networking, global directory, strategic media planning, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communication services.

As a strategic holding company, PagePedia manages data and portfolio of many organization/individuals profiles agency networks, numerous leading national advertising agencies; a global network of many marketing services companies; and a media group, PagePedia.

Media Group PagePedia offers services in over 50 world marketing communications disciplines with over 200 strategic brand platforms.

Q: How did you come up with PagePedia?

Mr. Babalola Fajobi

This company was founded by Babalola Fajobi and Sowemimo Abiodun Alex. On the 19th of January 2016, PagePedia was launched and incorporated as a global data system of information, profiling and marketing services application. This was created to capture the interest of the world’s population by providing a platform that helps to proffer solutions by offering where individuals and organizations can have a verified database, business description, videography and biography; particularly where the profiles of achievers and highly placed people can be uploaded – after avid verification of course, and used as a means of educating and providing information for reference purposes for our generation and the generation yet to come, to search, read and learn from.

Mr. & Mrs. Sowemimo Abiodun Alex and their son.

Due to our savvy for accurate record keeping and repository of knowledge, PagePedia global data system of information serves as a third party verification portal with a service check which include rating platform and a video and document CV podium. Our branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide verification of individuals/organization content, immortalization of individuals/businesses history and achievement; showcasing it to the world for people, regardless of their age and social standing, to be informed. PagePedia medium of promoting Individuals/Companies is second to none.

The biography and videography of clients is assured of getting across to the world with 100 percent fulfilment of Return on Investment, whereas records cannot be tampered for years to come, except in the instance of necessary update. As a strategic holding company, PagePedia empowers you to take control of promotional direct marketing and offers services in over 50 world marketing communications and professional disciplines to over 200 strategic brand platforms.

Q: Why is PagePedia important to Nigerian users & the rest of the world?

PagePedia is important to the world because of the following unique features: It’s a CV podium where individual/organization can upload both their CV/portfolio in PDf format and Video CV. Today with the help of PagePedia, a young girl in a remote village can record herself and create a video CV by doing a video self-description of herself and also a business organization can record and upload a video promotional content description of their organization, and upload their portfolio.

Q: What are your competitive advantages in this field?

As a strategist information management expert, PagePedia has a Trust badge/trust seal symbol placed on your Pagepedia personal profile which enables that your visitors’ access to your profile is legitimate and that all data displayed are collected through secure third-party service providers, with end-to-end encryption. Once PagePedia trust seal is on your profile, the seal automatically confirms that your profile is authentic, therefore, users know that all information on your profile are verified, safe and content secured. This is to reduce the internet identity and information theft as it ensures that users won’t be victims of online fraud.

With the current spate of globalization and technological advancement especially in the social media circle, our PagePedia can now deliver the entirety of original information to a young girl in a remote village with a single search on a hand-held device. In medicine and manufacturing, education, communications and a host of other sectors; users are experiencing a transformation of how human beings live on a scale that recalls the revelations and achievements through our PagePedia application. And as a result, a person born today is more likely to have access to original information than at any time in human history. An exploration of the social media has given ordinary people more ways to express themselves. As we are in the process of compiling the world's most comprehensive page related source of information, our mission is to create a complete definitive source of information available anywhere in the world.

Q: Do you have plans for App development for access to PagePedia services?

The company has also taken a giant step by working on our mobile application (both iOS, Android and other compatible devices); this is a work in progress with new and additional features to solve many of the internet biggest threat, identity theft and false internet information.

Q: What type of business relationship do you expect to build with Silicon Valley Partners?

In no distant time, we are looking at having partners and representatives in every country on the surface of the earth because our sworn mission is to build a network of empowered citizens who can transform system and societies through information and communication technology. Hence, our vision is to inspire a generation of equipped leaders, a leading global brand, content archiving and advance media reach through information and communication technology.

Q: How can individuals support your vision for PagePedia going forward?

We expressed our vision. We did so in full awareness of the enormous task and the importance of what we were and what we are about to do. It was indeed a great challenge, a challenge which we embraced. We embraced it because we believed in the vision of a global society where the PagePedia would build bridges across countries, cultures, and people who would contribute to positive pure content, peace and the advancement of humanity.

In the same vein, we anticipate and believe that Pagepedia has to be seen as a platform, a platform that promotes all forms of information and innovative ideas and free-thinking. It is therefore a unique opportunity to have a creative dialogue which will give rise to policy, a dialogue which will state before the whole world that PagePedia is worthy of its founding vision. PagePedia is the start of a vast overhaul, a reshaping of our society. It is going to be the most important tool in intellectual and skills development. We hope it will affect all of us positively, all of us in the way in which we access information, run our businesses, right through to the way in which we apply for jobs. The day to day update will follow on from global diffusion of Information and also diffusion of knowledge in the future as well as that of wisdom. Thus, PagePedia is a profiling and marketing services application in which we can shape our common global vision for the development and growth of original information and bring to end internet identity theft. Individuals can therefore support our vision by becoming a technical and financial partner.