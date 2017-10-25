You Have to believe in a Better World

I just finished watching Ken Burn’s Vietnam. It is the history of the U.S getting into the war and the repercussions including deaths, protests and other historical events during that period of time spanning the 1960’s and into the 1970’s . I felt depressed after the first episode. As I continued to watch the documentary about these events that began before I was born, I had so many emotions, anger, shock and disbelief. It’s not that I didn’t believe what happened, it’s that I couldn’t believe that we let it happen All I could think is, “Why?”. I’m not the first or only person to ask this question, I am very late to the game. I knew some history on Vietnam but obviously I didn’t have a full picture. I heard about it while I was growing up as we were starting to pull troops out. For someone like me, who is interested in history to have not read widely about Vietnam as I did other wars, is I would suspect because I sensed on a deep level that it was a very complex war. I am sure I heard my parents talking about it. My parents had met on the day President Kennedy was assassinated. My father had been discharged from the Navy before America started sending troops to Vietnam. He was pro military and though, not really in favor of the war, he thought it was the best way to, “keep the commies from expanding”. He explained the domino effect to when I was a child. I asked what dominoes had to do with countries. They seemed like two different things to me. My Mother was less in favor of the war. About halfway through the documentary, after seeing the civil unrest, the assassinations and the horrible clash between protesters and police at the 1968 Democratic Convention, I called my mother.