You Missed Serena Williams' Most Fab Fashion On Royal Wedding Day

Sometimes a girl just wants to be comfortable. Serena Williams showed in a video Sunday that she wore sneakers at the royal wedding reception.

What would you expect the queen of tennis to wear to an occasion for the monarchy?

Williams had earlier wowed in a blush Versace dress, fascinator and heels for the ceremony as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot Saturday. But later on she courted the comfort crowd with what appear to be black cut-out kicks with white soles that peeked from under her Valentino evening gown.

“Little known fact: I often wear sneakers under my evening gown,” she wrote on the caption to her Instagram video.

Williams noted that these puppies still had couture cred, courtesy of Valentino and its creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

In November Williams rocked a pair of bedazzled Nikes on her wedding day.