You’d Never Guess This Pasta Is Made With Only One Ingredient

A post shared by foodbeast (@foodbeast) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Let’s face it, we all love pasta because carbs are basically the best thing on earth. Yet, the guilt that follows after, every time you boil up a batch and crush the whole thing, is more unbearable than waiting a week for the latest GOT episode.

With that in mind, KNOW Foods decided to rethink how pasta was made, and developed a super dope recreation, that doesn’t use wheat at all.

Know Better Pasta is only made with one, gluten-free ingredient — chickpeas. So, for those of us that can’t wait to get home to smash a plate of spaghetti and meatballs, we can grub without eating rabbit food six times a week.

With a variety of shapes, including elbows and twists, KNOW Foods has the guilt-free pasta game on lock. And, what’s also tight is that since it’s made with 100 percent chickpeas, it only takes a few minutes to cook.

We basically dropped it in boiling water, turned off the heat, scrolled through Instagram for 5 minutes, and it was perfectly cooked.

KNOW Better Pasta also has your back in the protein and fiber categories, with about 20 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber per cup. That’s pretty baller.

Since we got a bunch of KNOW Better Pasta shipped to the office, you know FOODBEAST has been busy whipping up all kinds of fire recipes, like lobster mac 'n cheese waffles, a giant mac 'n cheese bun cheeseburger, and some pumpkin mac 'n cheese bites.

It’s awesome to see a how a low-carb, gluten-free pasta can be modified into some super indulgent recipes that taste good AF.

For now, this guilt and gluten-free pasta can be found on Amazon and Knowfoods.com, so head over to grab a few bags.

By Evan Lancaster