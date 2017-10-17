Selena Gomez Is The Big Sister You Wish You Had In Empowering Video

Selena Gomez doesn’t take her role as big sister lightly.

The “Fetish” singer isn’t just a role model to fans around the globe, but also back at home to half-sisters Gracie Elliot Teefey, 4, and Victoria Gomez, 3.

On Monday, Gomez shared an empowering look into her family life by sharing a video on Instagram of herself delivering a message to Gracie.

“I’m not scared,” the toddler tells Gomez in the video.

“I know, because you’re fearless, right? You’re not scared of anything, right?” the pop star responds before the two high-five.

“I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful,” Gomez wrote in the caption. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, and father, Rick Gomez, each have their own children from separate marriages after divorcing when she was 5 years old.

Teefey and husband Brian welcomed daughter Gracie Elliot in 2013. A year later, Gomez was blessed with another sibling when her father’s wife, Sara, gave birth to daughter Victoria.

A post shared by Rick Gomez (@wrikster) on Dec 25, 2014 at 9:11pm PST

A post shared by Rick Gomez (@wrikster) on Jun 16, 2016 at 10:53am PDT

Gomez has credited her younger siblings for making her realize the power she has as a role model, something that didn’t fully sink in until she met Gracie.

“She’s adorable. I’m obsessed with her and becoming a big sister,” Gomez told E! News shortly after she was born. “I know I’ve had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but, when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, ‘OK, this is legit.’”

The “13 Reasons Why” producer has taken that message to heart as of late, making it her mission to champion young women and meaningful causes by opening up about her own struggles and journey to self-acceptance.

She made her first public appearance since revealing she underwent a kidney transplant this summer on Friday at “One Voice: Somos Live! a Concert for Disaster Relief,” a benefit to raise funds for the victims of the recent natural disasters.