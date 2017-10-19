Young Adult Twitter’s Dysfunctional Relationship with Problematic Content

Ever since Kat Rosenfield’s Vulture piece on toxic YA Twitter drama went viral, vitriolic discussions on problematic content have erupted in the YA book community. Rosenfield’s piece highlights Laurie Forest’s The Black Witch, a book that generated negative buzz on accusations of a racist narrator—so much buzz that its GoodReads rating dropped to a 1.71 before it hit shelves. The ire at the book started with early readers (bloggers, writers, and industry professionals) and made waves among those who hadn’t read it, but trusted the opinions of those who had.

The problematic book of the hour is Laura Moriarty’s American Heart, now accused of peddling a white savior narrative at the expense of Muslims. After a handful of passionate, early reviews erupted online about the offensive nature of this book, a starred review from a Muslim Kirkus reviewer mysteriously disappeared from its website for revisions.

Some are accusing Kirkus of censoring itself in response to public ridicule, which may be true. It’s not quite as troubling, however, for a review to come down in response to backlash as it is for HarperCollins to cancel the book in response to said backlash. A world where that could happen—where a book could be ex-communicated from the market based on early bad reviews threatens an oligarchic system of content policing, where a small group of people has the power to deem a book too harmful for the public.

What the people crying censorship are actually afraid of is the possibility of facing the public shame that Forest and Moriarty have had to face, which could, at worst, destroy their careers, and at best scare them out of creative autonomy. People are afraid they won’t be allowed to take risks in their work on the off-chance they’ll be name-called online. They don’t want their right to write what they want revoked. They want to be read and received with an open heart. They want to be given a chance.

The messages that narratives leave us with is tremendously important for the way we treat people and move through the world. I do not endorse white savior narratives or offensive narratives of any kind but I also understand that what’s offensive is relative, even within PoC communities. I also know I can choose not to pay for or boost what offends me. The debate over diversity in YA publishing thrives on the false binary that you either don’t care about PoC or you’re a righteous champion of diversity. It’s a two-party political system with liberals on both sides. And it’s bullshit.

It’s time to stop the callouts, the slandering of character, the shouting, the shutting down. More importantly, It’s time to realize white people still dominate this conversation. A recent survey by Lee & Low Books revealed 80 percent of publishing staff and review journal staff are white, while reviewers are 89% Caucasian. The books getting through reflect the propensities of those who let them through. The voices in the industry talking about them reflect the same demographic.

While it may seem like plenty of Muslim, Black, Latinx, and Asian voices are participating in discussions over “problematic” books, that is absolutely not the case. A handful of PoC voices are being amplified by a bunch of white people who think they’re doing the right thing. Our actual voices don’t yet carry the volume to communicate messages with nuance. Everything we think is swallowed up in what that tiny fraction of successful marginalized writers has to say. More frighteningly, they’re given stamps of approval by white writers and gatekeepers, who clearly have a lot to learn, themselves. You cannot latch on solely to the PoC views you think matter. If that is your game, you are not the diversity warrior you think you are. You are someone who wears a costume of social justice because you’re addicted to the attention and influence “wokeness” can earn you in an increasingly political online sphere.

It seems an industry so vested in discourse on marginalized people should consist of more marginalized people. It’s asinine to assume I’d let gatekeepers notorious for not letting writers of color through have these conversations around me, a writer of color.

YA writers like me, agented or otherwise unpublished, regardless of our PoC identities, are vilified or made to feel naïve when our opinions don’t match those of that fraction of our influential published counterparts. So we watch ourselves, carefully learning what we can or can’t say based on what our predecessors deem appropriate. Protecting your career is more important than sharing your opinion—all black people know this. We cannot be nuanced, because the Twitter fights chain us to opposite sides of an imaginary battlefield, with white supremacists on one side and freedom fighters on the other.

People of color aren’t generating a unified message because we have no voice to yet, and anyone who says we do is wrong. Even if we did, it’d be silly to believe that all PoC would say the same things. Words like “marginalized” and “PoC”, while inclusive, dismiss individual marginilizations, many of which only have “non-whiteness” in common. The tension that crackles between Black and Asian communities, for example, is often overlooked to push a broad, all-inclusive diversity utopia where every community is united against the oppressive powers of the white man. Too often it ignores the severity to which those powers have affected certain communities more than others. There are multiple levels of division even within one community itself. The debate goes on and on.

Conversations about content policing read very differently in private messages from writer to writer. They sound different in whispers on the floor of book fairs than they do on panels, on the stages. What’s so ironic about the discourse is the sheer amount of white people who feel at liberty to blithely claim for PoC writers what’s best for PoC writers and readers. They do this right after claiming everyone should listen to PoC.

Should they? Or should they listen to the two or three black friends you feel have the right to be emboldened?

I wonder what it says about the industry if even the people this conversation is built to assist feel silenced by it. To me, it says this industry has a listening problem. It says its strategy is as dysfunctional as ever.

Even as a gay, black, 23-year-old—a double minority with no representation in the YA world, and about as close to teenhood as an agented YA writer can get—I fear using my voice to share this opinion. I fear doing so because I know this conversation is not really about what people of color have to say. I watch us get silenced on Twitter all day when our opinions don’t match the accepted norm. I watch us get silenced because our accounts aren’t verified, many of us don’t have enough industry connections to make a noise, the gatekeepers haven’t given us a leg up to speak and the ones who do have a leg up are telling the lowly writers to shut up. No doubt selling my soul to the callout gods would make me the good little gay black boy the industry can trust and believe in. While I feel at liberty to criticize the white savior narratives I’ve experienced firsthand, I am not criticizing American Heart because I have not read it. Period.

I am putting my money, energy, time and publicity toward diverse narratives that are doing it right, and I have no interest in destroying another writer’s career before it begins.

While the whole point of these discussions is to make way for voices like mine, seeing writers who have not yet been published get attacked makes me fear I’ll be chewed apart and ex-communicated from the industry with my little foot barely in the door. I’ll be kicked out on the basis of my viewpoint not fitting a mold, never mind how I identify.

It’s not about making room for marginalized narratives. Making room is not about knocking books off shelves—it’s about putting better ones on to offer new perspectives. It’s about whether your viewpoint earns you permission to speak.