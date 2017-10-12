Young Minds Advocacy, Annabelle Gardner, & The Future of Mental Health Care, Treatment, & Healing

The ultimate goal is wellness. With that we can achieve the goals we set. And then life becomes manageable. And we become better for it. - Kevin Hines, speaker, advocate, storyteller, filmmaker.

Young Minds Advocacy was established in 2012 in San Francisco, CA. It’s a nonprofit organization founded to address the number one health issue facing young people and their families—unmet mental health needs.

Young Minds Advocacy has a goal of a blending policy research and advocacy, impact litigation, and strategic communications. Simply put, based on my experience living in the San Francisco Bay Area their focus is to change the attitudes towards mental illness and break down barriers to quality mental healthcare for young people and their families. The human element- especially children- is such an important element of wellness when it comes to the associated struggles of mental illness.

Families are at the front lines in this battle and it’s only through advocacy and communication that we can change the landscape of perception and treatment. The reality is, based on my experience talking with people- children included- as I trek the globe to eradicate stigma and help reduce the number of suicides down to zero- that many youth experiencing a mental health challenge feel like they have no one to talk to, no one who understands their struggle and most importantly nowhere to turn to get help.

I’ve also had the pleasure of working alongside Young Minds Advocacy in raising both awareness and funding for advocacy. I participated in an event sponsored by them at SOMArts Cultural Center in San Francisco for their Creative Advocacy program. I couldn’t have felt more honored to have such a thoughtful, dedicated, and energetic community join in. We were able to raise over $23,000 to fund advocacy that night. What a moment!

It was at that event that I became their first honoree and recipient of Young Minds’ inaugural “Mental Health Champion” Award. What a huge honor.

Let’s shift gears a bit and get down to brass tacks when it comes to brain pain and the effect on people. Because the awards and fundraising are important. But the focus we need to continue to have is on the children who suffer.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) approximately 17 million young people have or will have a diagnosable psychiatric disorder–that’s more than the number of young people who have cancer, diabetes, and AIDS combined. Here are some other important statistics when it comes to youth and mental illness:

Approximately 1 in 5 youth aged 13–18 (21.4%) experiences a severe mental disorder at some point during their life. For children aged 8–15, the estimate is 13%.

Half of all chronic mental illness begins by age 14; three-quarters by age 24. Despite effective treatment, there are long delays—sometimes decades—between the first appearance of symptoms and when people get help.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., the 3rd leading cause of death for people aged 10–14 and the 2nd leading cause of death for people aged 15–24.

So how can we work to improve upon those telling numbers and improve the quality of life for our nation’s youth? The answer lies within the leadership and goals driven by organizations such as Young Minds Advocacy. They offer programs focused on supporting low-income youth. The young people they serve typically are involved with multiple child-serving systems including:

● Specialty Mental Health

● Child Welfare

● Juvenile Justice

● Developmental Disabilities

● Education

● Healthcare

● Substance Use

It’s within those systems that we can add the basic human principle of care and attention that so many youth lack when they get wrapped up in those systems.

My goal in advocacy is to be a spec in the sand driving change with the coming of the tide. To impact the social perceptions of mental illness. And to work to eliminate stigma and reduce death by suicide and the ripple effect it has on families, communities and our society as a whole.

