Elijah and Isaiah Smith are brothers and straight A, middle school students living in New York State. While both boys are extremely talented, they have often struggled with bullying and being accepted due to their height. However, once on the basketball court their talent cannot be disputed. The brothers have collectively landed awards from most defensive player to team MVP. Although basketball is their favorite pastime, the brothers both sing, play trumpet, the French horn, piano and recorder, while also running track and have recently been scouted to play lacrosse. Now, with the help of their mom and in response to the bullying they have at times encountered, the brothers have co-authored their first children’s book, Pick me, Pick me! The Smith brothers hope “Pick Me, Pick Me!” will inspire people, young and old, to follow their dreams and reach for the stars.

Here is the two young sibling authors’ interview:

Q: Hi Elijah and Isaiah! I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to interview two young talented authors and ball players such as yourself. Tell me a little bit about your book and the inspiration behind it.

Elijah S: Pick Me, Pick Me! is a children’s book about a young boy named Cree who is bullied and sometimes underestimated by his teammates because of his height. My younger brother and I were inspired to write Pick Me, Pick Me! because at times we have been underestimated by bigger players and even coaches. We wanted to write a book to remind other young undersized ballers that size doesn't matter if you have talent.

Q: What made you and your brother take the leap into entrepreneurship?

Isaiah S: Seeing my mom start her own company inspired me to turn my talents into a business. My brother and I started “Balling With The Smith Brothers,” a program where we teach basketball skills, and also do motivational speaking about bullying prevention and following your dreams. We are also very excited to have published our latest book to offer when we speak at different events.

The inspirational youth book called Pick Me, Pick Me! by sibling authors Elijah and Isaiah Smith

Q: What wisdom would you share with someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

Elijah S: I would tell other kids/people that are interested in entrepreneurship to find a great team to help you start your business. It can be your parents, friends, or even your brother or sister. My mom always says, “Every successful business has a great team helping them to be great!”

Q: Who is your hero and why?

Elijah and Isaiah S: We would have to say our parents. Our parents work very hard to take care of us and to help bring out the best in us as well as our younger sister and brother.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

We can be reached by e-mail at info@fydpublishing.com, on our publishers website at www.fydpublishing.com/books, or directly on our Facebook page facebook.com/ballingwiththesmithbrothers.