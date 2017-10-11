Young Trap Releases New Single - "Dance With You"

Young Trap is super hot right now, and he’s on the scene more than ever thanks to his latest single "Dance With You.” The track also includes Izzy Lacy and was released through his label Debonaire Music Group earlier this month. In considering the uniqueness of his sound the artist credits his voice as the most valuable instrument, and when he unlocks his talent, it’s clear to see there is limitless potential.

The artist, who is formerly known as Travis Washington got his nickname as a child. “Everybody calls me Trap, my Uncle gave me that name, it started as Trap Trap and it just stuck,” he explains. Having grown up in Memphis, TN, in a tough situation he got started with Hip-Hop early and as a freshman in high school even formed a rap group along with friend Drumma Boy.

Having been in the game a while means that others tend to see you by what you stack up against. For that reason, many have drawn comparisons between Young Trap and other artists, namely Drake. There’s something about the way the beats and the lyrics sync up that leaves fans swooning. Since leaving the south, he has resettled in L.A. where he enjoys going to the gym, hiking, watching sports, and shopping for clothes and shoes on Rodeo Drive.. and oh by the way he is single!

Take a listen: https://open.spotify.com/album/3QVRGNBN0juI9vrO78UeWl