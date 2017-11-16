Yountville and the Napa Valley are open for business and welcoming visitors

Some travelers might be wondering is the Napa Valley and it’s historic towns of Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga are open for business after the terrible wildfires of October. The answer is a resounding “Yes.” America’s most notable wine immersion region is not only and running, but also into the full holiday spirit.

The culinary epicenter of America’s most breathtaking wine country, Napa Valley is the alluring town of Yountville. Dreams come true for the ultimate wine country get-away. The easy to stroll village with gorgeous mountain backdrops is a constellation of Michelin starred restaurants, luxury accommodations, and many of the Napa Valley's most celebrated wineries, Yountville marries a breath-taking setting and small-town ambiance with a sophisticated wine country lifestyle.

Grapevines planted in the Napa Valley began in Yountville. The quaint yet sophisticated town offers hot air ballooning, five sites on the National Register of Historic Places, unique shopping, golf, art galleries and performing arts and lots of wine.

The wine country town that mimics the Bordeaux and is far away from the typical California images of sunny beaches of Southern California was voted fifth among its 30 Most Beautiful Towns in America by Expedia Travel and number one in the Golden State of California.

Launching November 20th, Yountville Wine Walk, providing visitors an easy way to meander through the wine country town while visiting dozens of wineries and tasting rooms along the way. Prizes will be given along the walk.

Photo by Nicholas Kontis All aboard The Napa Valley Wine Train

Where else but Yountville might visitors enter 17 tasting rooms and two wineries within the town limits offering wines not only from the famed Yountville appellation but vintages from around the world.

The Yountville Wine Walk offers a wide range of wine immersion, from its fabled small production cabernet sauvignon to a larger production of wines from notable wineries and everything in between.

In Yountville you’ll not only drink stellar appellations, but you’ll acquiesce with the people behind the scenes. You'll meet the farmer, the winemaker, the master sommelier, and the most knowledgeable wine personalities.

To start your wine journey, visitors can pick up a Wine Walk map and stamp card at any of Yountville’s wine walk tasting locations. After collecting a stamp from each locale, you will become eligible for prizes.

Prizes include discounts on Yountville logo wear available at Ranch Market Too, tasty treats and cakes to cure any sweet-tooth, from your choice of Atelier by JCB or Ottimo.

Photo by Nicholas Kontis Welcome to California wine country in the Napa Valley

Best of all is the "Buy one-get one experiences." The best of the includes The Napa Valley Wine Train or Aloft Hot Air Balloons.

Those visiting all 19 locations enter in a quarterly drawing for an LTF Adventures Supercar Driving Experience, a fantastic once in a lifetime opportunity to get behind the wheel of some of the most exciting vehicles on the road, including a Ferrari F430, Lamborghini Gallardo and Aston Martin DB9.

Prize certificates are available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Yountville Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center, located at 6484 Washington Street, Suite F, in downtown Yountville. Stamp cards expire two years from the issue date.

The Napa Valley and its storybook hamlets come to life during the holiday months of November and December.

“Yountville is such a wonderful walking town,” stated Chamber President & CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy. “The Yountville Wine Walk encourages visitors to be green, park the car and stroll the streets of Yountville enjoying the wineries, restaurants, and shopping.

Free parking is available throughout town in the designated public parking lots, and the complimentary Yountville Trolley is also a fun option for getting around town.”