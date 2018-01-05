We learned many important lessons regarding reaction and resistance in 2017 through Black Lives Matter marches, #MeToo campaigns, and the Women’s March. We started gaining impressive momentum in regards to advancing social justice and inclusion, but it’s incredibly important that this momentum doesn’t slow down.

Make Your Activism Your Own

In 2018, some prominent activists have been speaking about having the audacity and courage to act selflessly, and to call out injustices when we see them happening, even if we make mistakes along the way.

Have you ever started writing an article or open letter, then stopped half way because you thought your writing wasn’t captivating enough or that it wouldn’t impact thousands of people like you intended it to? Do you ever think to yourself that the words you want to share on social media, which will support intersectional feminism and marginalized communities, don’t sound as good as the words your friend or role model wrote?

Stop.

Breathe.

Know this: Your activism doesn’t have to be “perfect”.

Activism is About Selflessness and Being Passionate

Your words and actions shouldn’t be self-aggrandizing or graded by the amount of likes or shares you get (i.e. hashtag activism), or by the amount of people who send you comments about how great you are for holding up a sign. Activism should be about recognizing your privileges and showing up to sincerely support those whose voices, lives, and dreams are oppressed; and standing up to that intolerant family member who doesn’t seem to have a clue; and passing the microphone to women of color; and countering Islamophobia; and supporting members of the LGBTQIA community.

Learn From Your Mistakes

When you make mistakes in your activism, and you will, don’t let them hinder you from continuing your fight for tolerance and social justice. Acknowledge your mistakes, thank the person who told you, continue educating yourself about the proper social terminology being used by experts and scholars, and move forward.

By just making that demonstration sign, participating in a women’s huddle, picking up a pen with the intention of writing about the injustices of institutionalized racism, calling out xenophobic or Islamophobic actions when you see them happening in public, or writing “Dear Representative” at the top of a letter about socio-political and economic inclusion, you are making positive social change.

Make a Difference By Showing Up

What’s important, now more than ever, is that we use our voices on any scale possible to speak out against the intolerance and alt-right agenda that is growing throughout the U.S. and Europe. Don’t compare yourself to Activism Annie and Rally Robert who can plan powerful, courageous demonstrations, that will gain international media coverage overnight, in their sleep. While those people are incredible and inspirational, so are you.

The thing is, Activism Annie won’t be able to implement that historical protest she has planned unless hundreds of thousands of dedicated people show up to march for democracy and equal opportunities for all. Thousands of voices, thousands of hearts, thousands of steps in the right direction…that is what we need in 2018. Once you start walking in solidarity among a sea of strangers who also support a progressive, peaceful and inclusive agenda, you’ll soon realize that there truly is phenomenal power in numbers, which is why we need all of the real, heartfelt activism we can muster.

Ways You Can Become a Better Activist

Stay up to date with demonstrations happening around the world, such as in Palestine and Iran, and look for interconnectivity.

Educate yourself with real news sources, books, and articles written by experts.

Search for existing clubs or humanitarian groups you can join.

Avoid purchasing products made by companies that are anti-LGBTQIA, racist, or Islamophobic.

Get your family, friends, mentors, co-workers, and place of worship involved.

Talk about those difficult subjects at the dinner table.

Practice selflessness by listening to others who are less privileged than yourself.

Use social media to spread your progressive messages, but don’t stop there; simply “resharing” is not enough.

Go to rallies and protests, share the powerful stories and messages you hear from those who are marginalized.

Write an open letter to a CEO, lawmaker, university dean, etc.

Volunteer for organizations and initiatives with missions that focus on intersectional feminism and human rights.