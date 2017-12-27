YOUR ‘BEST WEIGHT’ ISN’T WHAT YOU THINK

This is the…last WOW of 2017.

So I wanted to leave you with a powerful thought about what it really means to pursue YOUR best weight.

“Your best weight is whatever weight you reach when you’re living the healthiest life you actually. enjoy. living.”

What does that really mean?

It means for every single decision, you choose the absolute healthiest option….that will still. bring. you. JOY. Not the healthiest choice that you force yourself to make that will have you feeling deprived, restricted, and empty.

TEST THIS: Before every decision ask yourself…what’s the healthiest choice I can make that will still bring me joy. Then, do that.

It’s the time of year to reflect on what we want to create in 2018…

Create the healthiest life you actually enjoy living.

Wishing you a high vibe holiday filled with laughs, love & good health. Until next year!

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!

xoxo, Dawn