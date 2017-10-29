Your Business: Trick, Treat, or Monster?

5 Scary Transformations to Avoid

Being an entrepreneur can be scary. What we often don’t realize is how our business can transform into a monster… and we’re the mad scientists behind the terrible transformation.

In my experience, here are the most common tricks our business plays on us, and best ways to treat these monsters.

Frankenstein’s Monster

Your business started with a simple passion and single focus. But you kept adding new products and services until it became unrecognizable.

Before long, your business becomes a frightening collection of parts you don’t recognize and don’t even like. And worse, at some point the monster mash turned against you.

The operation: You need to operate on your enterprise, and remove the products and services that actually keep you from growing in a healthy way. Recapture what you love about your work, and what your customers love about working with you.

The Werewolf

Like the phases of the moon, there may be certain times you dread going to work? Does this recurring cycle change you into someone else?

If you find yourself barking and growling at your team every time payroll circles around, maybe it’s time for a change.

Deep down, you know what’s triggering these recurring nightmares. The question is, will you take action?

The silver bullet: If accounting makes you howl, delegate. If employee reviews transform you into a horrid creature, build a team — a pack — to elevate the experience. If technology bugs keep getting under your fur, hire a pro to shave off those tasks and help clean up the mess.

A Vampire

Is your business sucking the life out of you? Is it draining your bank account?

It’s easy to become mesmerized by your enterprise… lost in its steely gaze… and frozen. All the while the life blood of your business (time and money) dwindle. Before long, you have no desire to begin work early, and you stay up all night worrying.

The light: Every moment you allow yourself to be entranced by imaginary losses takes you closer to the reality of failure. Grab some holy water (aka: coffee), drive a stake through what drives you batty, and stop the bleeding. The exercise might be painful, but in the long-term, you and your business will be healthier.

My Mummy

You want your business to live forever. But at what cost?

Yes, failure can bury an entrepreneur. But sometimes success can wrap around you so tightly you can’t move, can’t speak, and end up walking around frightening friends and family.

The wrap: What did you want to accomplish in 2017 — professionally and personally? What’s stopping you? Make some cuts and start moving again.

The Invisible Man or Woman

Entrepreneurial life can consume a person. Your family, friends, and colleagues never see you, and after a while, you can even lose sight of yourself. If we’re not careful, we’ll start to identify ourselves by the clothes we wear and the cars we drive, instead of by who we really are inside.

The make-up: Look at yourself in the mirror (before it’s too late). Ask yourself who you really are. Then (the scary part) face how your business’s success or failure has taken over your identity.

Face the monsters

One of the scariest part of being an entrepreneur is losing yourself. Yes, your business can become an unruly beast, but you can tame it before the angry mob with pitchforks arrives.

The only way to keep your business from turning into a monster is to face the causes.

(Warning: Scrolling further may cause a fright!)

The Vampire Slayer? This explains the garlic breath…

Mike Loomis, author of Your Brand Is Calling: Build a Personal Brand to Reflect and Connect, helps people launch their dream projects and books. Since starting and selling two businesses, he’s a strategic partner to entrepreneurs, authors, and nonprofits. He and his wife live in the mountains of Colorado with their pet moose. www.MikeLoomis.CO

