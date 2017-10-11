Your Favorite Football Head Returns In ‘Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie’

This article originally appeared on Fatherly.

Everyone’s favorite football-headed New Yorker is back in the first trailer for Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie. Nickelodeon’s new feature-length adventure brings back the characters of the classic cartoon series for a wild field trip to a distant jungle. The TV movie, the first time Arnold’s been seen on the small screen since the series went off the air in 2002, is set to address the mystery left hanging about the disappearance of Arnold’s parents. To find out what happened, the kids of P.S. 118 take a field trip to the mysterious island of San Lorenzo.

This first trailer tickles all the right nostalgia bones for fans of the nineties-to-early-aughts cartoon series, and original creator Craig Bartlett has returned to co-write and executive produce the film. Purists might be irked with the new voice actor behind the titular football head or the updated animation style, but a ton of familiar faces are set to show up with their original voice actors intact. Francesca Marie Smith and Anndi McAfee are set to reprise their roles as Helga and Phoebe, along with Dan Castellaneta as Grandpa, Tress MacNeille as Grandma and a slew of other P.S. 118 regulars.