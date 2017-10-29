Your Favorite Hair Product Is Actually Bad For You

Devastating news for your hair and time-saving routines.

Cue the tears and pass the tissues, because it turns out dry shampoo is not good for you. Is it convenient? Oh yeah. Is it suffocating your scalp and causing hair loss? Turns out, oh yeah, too.

As misleading as the name implies, dry shampoo is not actually a shampoo, nor does it do the basic functions of a shampoo. It’s not cleaning your hair or scalp. Most absorb excess oil, but in the process of doing so, also irritate and cut off circulation in the scalp. Which in turn leads to potential hair loss.

“It goes into your scalp, it builds up, and your scalp can’t breathe,” says French hair maestro Christophe Robin. “You want your scalp to be fresh and to be able to breathe. It’s okay for one night ever so often, because you’ve got a date and have no time to wash your hair, but not for one day and one night, and you continue to put more on.”

