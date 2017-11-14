Your First Office Holiday Party: A Survival Guide

The infamous office holiday party is here. You’ve learned about exaggerated versions of it via movies and TV, and now it’s your turn to experience it first-hand. Be sure to attend, as skipping out sends the wrong message to the powers that be. Keep in mind that your organization planned this event to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and to thank the employees. As a team rookie, all eyes may be on you. Read up on the following tips to impress your colleagues and have them talking about you the next day - for the right reasons.