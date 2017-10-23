Your First Trimester Pregnancy To-Do List

Whether this is your first pregnancy, or if you have been pregnant before, it is always a good idea to learn about the things you need to do during your first trimester in order to help to insure a healthy pregnancy. The first three months are generally the most crucial in any pregnancy, and you need to start taking care of yourself, and your baby, as soon as you learn that you are pregnant. Today we are going to take a look at your first trimester to-do list.

1. Confirm Your Pregnancy

Most home pregnancy tests are very accurate, but there is always the chance that there is going to be a false positive. If you have a positive test, see your doctor for a physical examination to confirm that you really are pregnant, and how far along you are.

2. Take Your Vitamins

Once you know for certain that you are pregnant, it is time to start taking your prenatal vitamins. Make sure that you are taking a multivitamin that contains folic acid, as it is necessary to reduce the risk of certain birth defects, including spina bifida.

3. Find Out about Health Insurance

“The sooner you know what your health insurance plan covers, the better. Call your insurance agent to find out what your plan covers. Or, if you don’t already have insurance, it is time to find a plan that will suit your needs,” suggests Dr. Pedram Bral.

4. Choose Your Physician

Talk to other mothers you know to get recommendations on the best health care providers, if you haven’t already chosen one. You can also go online to find health care providers in your area, and even check the preferred providers under your insurance.

5. Cut Back on Smoking

If you are a smoker, it is not advisable that you quit. While smoking is harmful to both you and your baby, many experts believe that quitting cold turkey is going to be more harmful, as it is such a shock to your system. It is recommended that you slowly start cutting back.

6. Cut Back on Caffeine

Caffeine is also not good for your baby, so if you are a big coffee drinker, it is time to cut back. Expectant mothers should limit caffeine intake to less than 200mg per day. If you really need to drink coffee, choose a decaffeinated blend.

7. Change Your Diet

You really are eating for two, but this doesn’t mean that you should double up on what you eat. It does mean that you need to be more careful about the foods you eat, and that you make sure you are following a healthy, well-balanced diet.

8. Exercise Regularly

According to GYN Clinic pregnancy is not a time to sit back and do nothing but wait for the baby to arrive. You need to stay active and get plenty of exercise. Talk to your physician about the best prenatal exercises to do, and look for a prenatal exercise class you can take.

9. Announcing Your Pregnancy

Before you go right out and announce your pregnancy to the world, there are many things to consider. For instance, there are certain people who should be informed first. Or, you may not want to tell your employer right away. Think about the best time and place to make the big announcement.

10. Know Your Rights