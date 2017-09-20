“My first makeup memory was running down the beauty aisles with my mom getting to pick my very own lipstick,” Curry wrote on Instagram.

“It was a COVERGIRL pink glittery lipstick that made me feel so good about myself - even though it probably wasn’t my shade 😉. Well, I am so excited to share that now I get to take my baby girls down those same aisles, and they get to see their mama as a #COVERGIRL!”

Her two little girls, Riley and Ryan, are definitely going to love this news:

Curry’s fans were clearly excited about the announcement and left many positive comments praising CoverGirl’s choice.

“Well deserved!!” a fan wrote, while another added “Wonderful ... Cover Girl [could] not have picked a more beautiful woman.”

Curry is the latest gorgeous CoverGirl to join the current all-star roster of Katy Perry, Sofia Vergara, Janelle Monae, Zendaya and Issa Rae.

While many makeup and fashion companies struggle with inclusion, CoverGirl has made enormous strides in diversity in terms of age, gender and race over the years. Last year, the brand introduced its first ever male CoverGirl, James Charles. Ellen DeGeneres became a CoverGirl at 55 years old, while Vergara is still a CoverGirl at 45 ― two ages typically not recognized by people in the industry.

“Because COVERGIRL is such an inclusive brand that values diversity, there isn’t any one set of characteristics that defines a COVERGIRL,” Ukonwa Ojo, senior vice president at CoverGirl, told HuffPost in a statement. “We love to celebrate what makes each of us unique.”

She added, “However, all of our ambassadors are expressive, confident, and boundary-breaking in some way. They each manage to inspire us without losing their authenticity. And, of course, they have a genuine love of makeup and use it to express all the sides of their personality. Ayesha is a true representation of what it means to be a COVERGIRL.”