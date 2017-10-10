Your One YES Away From Success!

If you are looking to change your job, change your whole career, start a new business on your own or if you feel stuck where you are - this post is for you. :) No matter where you are in life, it's human nature to want to better ourselves and make an impact on the planet. We are all here for a finite period of time and I believe that we all have something amazing we can contribute that is unique. You have something in you that no one else has and it's up to you to bring it out into the World to help others. You can have goals and a plan and be working your plan but then... Here comes that ugly word we all hate...

Yup! Let's be honest, rejection is difficult no matter WHO it's coming from and no matter HOW it's said. When you are trying something new, you will be challenged and rejection will be part of the equation. But here's what I want you to remember. Instead of the old thought process which goes something like this: (or at least this is what I said in my mind) "UGHHH!! I can't believe they just said that I didn't do XYZ right! " "I have been working so hard on this, why can't they see my value?!" "I can do this ten times better than (insert a person's name here), what is wrong with this picture?!" All of the above phrases are REACTIVE and won't get you anywhere because none of what is being said is positive. Here's how you can re-frame this and think about it in a more positive way that will actually move you forward instead of backward. Whenever you are getting rejected or being told you are not a fit - you have two choices. Choice #1 - You can take it to heart and let it crush you. You can breathe it in and repeat the words they said to yourself over and over and let it create a negative imprint that will be difficult for you to forget. Hell, you can let it hold you back and stop you in your tracks.

Choice #2 - Don't let it stab you in the heart. You can realize that YOU HAVE THE POWER TO CHOOSE HOW MUCH YOU WANT THIS TO AFFECT YOU. You can acknowledge it and then brush it off your shoulders and get on with ya bad self! Move on with your life and know that you are being turned from a dead end onto a road that will be fruitful for you.

This is completely your choice but always remember - you have a choice and you get to decide how you will react to criticism. After you decide whether you want to go with Choice #1 or Choice #2 (and I hope you go with Choice #2 because life's too short to let other people's opinions tear you down), here's what you need to know: If you are being rejected, you are VERY CLOSE TO YOUR BREAKTHROUGH! Why? In my experience, when you are going through difficult times, getting rejected, not getting the responses you want - and facing an overall shit storm of No's - you are close to a breakthrough.

THIS IS WHEN MOST PEOPLE STOP ANDGIVE UP ON THEIR DREAMS. DON'T DO THIS!!!