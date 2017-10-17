5 Sunny Escapes To Find Your Moment Of Zen

Those still hunting for an idyllic getaway for one last vacation before the cold weather sets in need look no further! Booking.com has hand-picked five of the most stunning vacation homes to help inspire your travel planning. Whether you’re searching for a secluded, romantic hideaway for you and your special someone or a more palatial option for the entire family — or your entire group of besties — these lush pads offer the ultimate in privacy and comfort.

Rumrunner Resort – Australia

Featuring panoramic views of Rumrunner Lake in a coveted Gold Coast location, this stylish vacation home is pimped out to the max. From a super-sized outdoor kitchen with a BBQ and bar to a private pool, sauna and hot tub, this luxurious house has everything you need to really live large.

Ashling Villa – Bali

This oasis of calm on the northeast coast of Bali offers stunning views of the ocean and the impressive Mount Agung. Wake up to the sound of waves crashing on the beach at this beachfront villa or simply lounge away the hours sipping cocktails in the gazebo by the pool.

Less than 2.5 miles away from the iconic windmills on the island, this sparkling white, cliff-side property features panoramic views of the Aegean and its tantalizing turquoise waters. Your cares will simply melt away as you settle in to watch the ships pass by and feel the sand between your toes.

LOTUS SAMUI - Koh Samui

You’ll enjoy a healthy dose of sun and sand as you recharge at one of these gorgeous beachside villas on the beloved Thai island of Koh Samui. If the crystal-clear waters aren’t indulgent enough, pamper yourself with the services of a private chef or splurge on a relaxing poolside massage.

These blissfully beautiful villas promise a peaceful stay in the midst of a lush, rolling green landscape overlooking the pristine waters of Ninh Van Bay. Laze about in the infinity pool or indulge yourself with a treatment from the full-service spa, all while enjoying breath taking views of the stunning white sand and impossibly clear, turquoise water ― a real holiday dream come true!