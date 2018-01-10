Your truth versus absolute truth

After Oprah Winfrey’s impassioned speech at the Golden Globes, I began hearing debate surrounding the term “your truth”. Let me start by saying, if that is what you chose to focus on from her speech, and the gravity of the topic she was speaking about, then you missed the whole point. With that said, let’s talk about the semantics of “your truth”. Many critics of the term have said there is only absolute truth, and it is not relative. Everything else, they state, is an opinion or a lie. There is a meme that shows a number on the ground and two men standing on opposite sides of the number. One man sees the number six. The other sees the number nine. Who is right and who is wrong? I submit that neither of them is incorrect. It is a matter of perspective. Subjectivity and abstracts exist in truth more than we like to think. If it is 65 degrees outside and one person says it is hot and another person says it is cold, where is the absolute truth in that scenario? One of them is hot; the other is cold. That is absolute. However, their body’s reaction to the external temperature is very much their individual truths. But I do not believe Oprah made the statement with the intent of waxing philosophical. I believe her intent was to urge people to express their feelings and how life events have affected them. By doing so, it presents an opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of others. The impact might come in the form of allowing the voiceless to realize they are not alone. It might also illuminate a systemic issue. I equate this debate to the Black Lives Matter movement. Do all lives matter? Absolutely. Did the creators of the movement realize that? Absolutely. But black lives were the ones being lost (at a severely disproportionate rate) at the hands of police officers when the movement was created. If it were called black lives matter too, I guess that would have made a difference to some. But there is a good chance most would have found another way to attack the movement. This situation is no different. As the saying goes, stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution.