Your worth is not determined by the scale | rant of a plus-sized mom

Your worth is not determined by the scale

I am a plus-sized woman. It’s a fact. It is, what it is.

Am I thrilled about this? No, I am not. My weight truly holds me back from adventures and opportunities.

Am I trying to change things? Hell YES. But it’s a looonnnggg road and once you hit the big “5-oh” is seems to be so much harder.

But within these last few years I have gotten better at “owning it” and rocking the body I am in and being at peace with the size that I am in this moment in time.

I’ve made the effort to seek out pretty clothes instead of “settling” for so-so thrift store clothes because I am “saving my money for my dream wardrobe…when I get thin.”

I have discovered the joys of maxi skirts and cold shoulder tops-both of which make be feel pretty and look decent.

I am a work-in-progress on ditching the mentality of holding off on doing the things I dream about until “I get thinner.”

I am working on my health, being more active and losing weight via lifestyle changes instead of crash diets, shakes or prescription meds. It’s slow going, but I am making progress and I celebrate saying “don’t come back, bitch!” to every.little.pound I lose.

I have discovered the unbelievable joys of hiking even though I rarely “look like other hikers.” Care.

Plus-Sized Mom Inspiration Sisters

I have discovered an online sisterhood of sorts with sites like Fat Girls Hiking

And Styling Curvy

“Your worth is not determined by by the size of your waist but the happiness in your heart. Get happy and healthy and live this beautiful life regardless of your size”.-Styling Curvy

These women are inspirational. brave, fierce and unapologetic. They are all grabbing life by the balls and rocking it. They inspire me to do the same.

Here are some more fabulous ladies who help me feel brave, fierce and proud. (You can tell what my future plans will be!)

The Revelist

A Plus-Sized Mom Reality

P.S. these inspiring ladies deal with a LOT of nasty comments and negative people. Really? C’mon people. Grow the eff up. Modern times gives hecklers and trolls fancy names like “fat-shamers” or “body-shamers.” Let’s face it; these trolls are A-Holes. Period.