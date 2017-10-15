You're enough, I can prove it

Your sense of self-worth can be a fickle bitch, am I right? It's important to have a rock solid foundation for keeping it in place, as much as possible. A few days ago in my Facebook newsfeed I noticed a trend of people commenting about their shaky self-esteem and looking for suggestions to strengthen it. I brought this topic to my clients during one of our weekly coaching calls and we reached some powerful conclusions. I suggested that the belief you are good enough is a belief you're under no obligation to defend. You can simply choose to believe its true. Why? Because you don't need anyone else's permission or approval to believe that you were created within an inherent value. A few others on the call shared that their belief in themselves as children of God helped them experience a sense of inherent worth. I added a quote from astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson who said, "We're all made of star stuff. Everything in our bodies originated someplace else." Meaning someplace else in the universe. So whether its God or the universe, you are the expression of something bigger than yourself. A wave in a vast ocean. In a cosmic sense, this is no longer a belief, it's a provable fact. Here's where the real power lies. Once you accept this fact and live like you believe it, watch what happens to your thinking and behavior. You act one way when you believe you don't matter. You act in an entirely new way when you believe you're the expression of something greater. When you believe those around you have the same inherent worth, holy shit, watch out! These are the kinds of conversations we have during our weekly coaching calls in the Resilience Warriors Program. Pretty Amazing huh? Check out the program here http://ResilienceWarriors.solutions.