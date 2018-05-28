WEIRD NEWS
05/28/2018 02:17 pm ET

You're Not Emotionally Prepared For These Racing Corgis

Memorial Day weekend is for these very good boys.
By Jenna Amatulli

We know it’s Memorial Day weekend and you’d rather be lying on a beach with a glass of rosé in hand — but take off your sunglasses for just a moment and look at these damn corgis.

Lots of of fluffy-butted corgis gathered on the Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia, California, on Sunday for the first-ever SoCal Corgi Nationals.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

They came, they ran, and they looked extremely cute doing it!! 

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

One corgi owner told ABC7 that he trained his dog with a “tennis ball to get him into shape.” Another used hot dogs.

“I’m going to be on the end and he knows I have the hot dogs. We’re allowed to use treats,” said owner Nicole Yau to the outlet.

LOOK AT THEIR LITTLE BODIES.

We don’t deserve them.

A corgi named Roi went home with the title of winner.

Rick Garcia celebrates with his dog, Roi, after winning the SoCal Corgi Nationals.
MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
Rick Garcia celebrates with his dog, Roi, after winning the SoCal Corgi Nationals.

All other corgis went home and likely took naps. Or at least Fitz did.

Ugh, long live corgis.

