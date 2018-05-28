You're Not Emotionally Prepared For These Racing Corgis

We know it’s Memorial Day weekend and you’d rather be lying on a beach with a glass of rosé in hand — but take off your sunglasses for just a moment and look at these damn corgis.
Lots of of fluffy-butted corgis gathered on the Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia, California, on Sunday for the first-ever SoCal Corgi Nationals.
They came, they ran, and they looked extremely cute doing it!!
One corgi owner told ABC7 that he trained his dog with a “tennis ball to get him into shape.” Another used hot dogs.
“I’m going to be on the end and he knows I have the hot dogs. We’re allowed to use treats,” said owner Nicole Yau to the outlet.
LOOK AT THEIR LITTLE BODIES.
We don’t deserve them.
A corgi named Roi went home with the title of winner.
All other corgis went home and likely took naps. Or at least Fitz did.
Ugh, long live corgis.