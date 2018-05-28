You're Not Emotionally Prepared For These Racing Corgis

We know it’s Memorial Day weekend and you’d rather be lying on a beach with a glass of rosé in hand — but take off your sunglasses for just a moment and look at these damn corgis.

Lots of of fluffy-butted corgis gathered on the Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia, California, on Sunday for the first-ever SoCal Corgi Nationals.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

They came, they ran, and they looked extremely cute doing it!!

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

One corgi owner told ABC7 that he trained his dog with a “tennis ball to get him into shape.” Another used hot dogs.

“I’m going to be on the end and he knows I have the hot dogs. We’re allowed to use treats,” said owner Nicole Yau to the outlet.

LOOK AT THEIR LITTLE BODIES.

Everyone’s talking about the #Indy500 but I’m at the real big event of the day: Corgi Nationals. pic.twitter.com/zoVQNnl0FE — Sean Morrison (@sean_morrison) May 27, 2018

We don’t deserve them.

1st Annual Socal Corgi Nationals!! you are all winners in my eyes little doggies pic.twitter.com/dZwE64bl7O — S A K U R A (@sadgalroro) May 28, 2018

A corgi named Roi went home with the title of winner.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Rick Garcia celebrates with his dog, Roi, after winning the SoCal Corgi Nationals.

All other corgis went home and likely took naps. Or at least Fitz did.

Fitz is so tired from today. pic.twitter.com/B81ub6J6eS — Justin (@St_Jeezy1) May 28, 2018