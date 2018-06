NOW PLAYING

“You're really good-looking for an Asian guy."

Kevin Kreider was born in Korea and adopted by an American family at the age of three. Growing up in a predominantly white culture, he never felt accepted. That struggle with his cultural identity followed him through his adolescence and into adulthood, and eventually into the online dating world, where discrimination was rampant. It was only until he swore off online dating that he embraced his identity.