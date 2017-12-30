Six months ago I wrote a blog called “Ready to be kissed.” Perhaps I should have been more specific.

On my very first midlife date, a handsome Vermont bachelor gave me this advice, “You’re smart. You’re beautiful. You’ll be fine.” I was wearing my wedding ring at the time, still uncertain if I was ready to take the plunge and ask my husband of 16 years for a divorce. I met this man by accident in my new role as a family innkeeper at the Wilburton Inn in Manchester Vermont. The jolt of chemistry combined with his words gave me the final boost of confidence and clarity that I would end my marriage.

We went on a mere handful of dates, yet I spent months talking about him with my patient friends. He was never right for me, but it was as if I were a duckling and he’d been imprinted on me and so I waddled after him. That one sentence however, was an enormous gift. It set me free. I was fine. And four years later, my life is incredible.

We all have to kiss (or at least swipe) a lot of frogs till until we meet our prince. My resolution for 2018 is to appreciate the lessons I learn from each romance and not get entrenched in the what ifs once a relationship is over.

A smart older woman told me to enjoy the process of selecting a puppy as much as having the dog itself. I used that approach this Fall touring a dozen boarding schools with my son. Where ever he ends up going to school, the process of finding the right school was a joy in itself. So, now that I’ve thrown my hat in the ring of finding true love, I want to enjoy each text and date along the way. They are all journeys to Ithaca. And getting there is half the fun.

Tomorrow is New Years Eve. Who knows who we will kiss beneath the mistletoe or meet in the year.

May the new year be filled with love in all its many guises – love between siblings, parents, children and friends and love between two people that is red hot and passionate and expands, matures and gets even stronger through time.