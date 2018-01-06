Youth Platform Responds to Anti-Gay Viral Video Targeted Towards Youth

Teen Talk Hotline responds to the anti-gay viral video created by Anchored North that sparked controversy over the holiday season.

The video was posted on December 28th, 2017 and is being directed towards LGBT youth. Since it has been posted, they received close to 2 million views. However, they have been receiving backlash. The name of their homophobic and religious campaign is “Love is Love” which is a stolen motto from the LGBT community.

*If you watch the video, beware of trigger warnings.

Teen Talk Hotline, a platform for youth voices, speaks on behalf of their targeted audience.

Stating:

“We at Teen Talk Hotline condemn the actions of Anchored North. We uphold the value of people being able to express who they are. Therefore we are offering support to those effected by this terrible situation they have caused.

Spread love, kindness, and acceptance”