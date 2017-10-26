YouTube Marketing

In a recent interview, NatalyaMatyushenko, co-founder and COO of 2for1, Inc, an organization building up an instrument, Skycob, for YouTube influencers' exploration depicted the approaches to locate the right YouTube video content makers and how to coordinate with them.

Me: Is there a difference between YouTube influencers and other type of influencers? Are there any specific criteria to look out for on why to work with YouTube channels?

Natalya: The primary distinction between YouTube and other social Medias is that while, people may see first seconds your posts on Instagram or Twitter after posting, and these posts are hard to find later, and almost impossible on the second day,your promo video remains on YouTube always and does not rely upon the time when it was posted. Theysocial media posts are simply gone. I'm not discussing Ads since Ads are only a one-time shot.

Second, it's a trust. Retail measurement says that in the wake of viewing a video, 64% of clients will probably purchase an item on the web and that 1 out of 4 customers say they've utilized YouTube to scan for a video identified with an item they're thinking about in-store (source: rendrfx).

Me: What business should focus more on YouTube as a distributional channel?Is it fit for any business?

Natalya: Nearly everybody watches YouTube as it is the second most popular site on the planet. Also, if you utilize other social media platforms searching for pictures or news, YouTube is extremely well known for the individuals who are searching for the appropriate answers, guidelines, learning and so forth. Nobody wants to peruse 10 pages "how to..." when you can watch 1-minute video. I would state that any sort of business may discover customers through YouTube if they simply think of the sort of substance these customers may watch.

Me: In your company, who are your clients? Why do they choose your service?

Natalya: We have an extensive variety of customers. A large portion of them are new companies and little organizations with low spending plan for advertising. We don't work specifically with influencers, we don't have a base of power influencers, or influencers who work for cover expense. We do an examination of influencers on request and the greater part of influencers we find are miniaturized scale or micro influencers or the individuals who have some audience, yet don't know about the advertising world by any means. For instance, it could be a mother who record her family life and how her children play with a puppy and an audienceof different mothers who have children also that watch her recordings.

Our essential objective is to enable organizations to grow through the smaller scale influencers who might love to provide a product or service and would consent to share it or influence a survey of this product or service to their audience. Basically, we recommend businesses to offer influencers some gift or discount for creating a video content. The best practice is an affiliate program.

Me: What would you recommend for those who companies who have a low budget for marketing?

Natalya: What I recommend is very simple. Companies should figure out who their clients are and what content they are searching for on YouTube. They should discover channels who make those recordings and videos, contact them and propose collaboration or simply inquire as to whether they would like it to share your product or service to their audience for free. On the off chance that you have something that vlogger could appear in the video it's smarter to send it to them, or give a free access if it's a software. Also, companies should make working with them straightforward for vloggers, they should reply messages or enquiries on time, provide all information about their products, should not forget about a discount for their loyal audience.

Me: You mentioned that you recommend companies to work with micro influencers. Why?