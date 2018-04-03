Reports Of Shots Fired At YouTube Headquarters

Several YouTube employees reported that there was an active shooter at the media company’s office in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday afternoon.

Stanford Health Care said it was treating four to five patients from the incident, a hospital spokesperson told HuffPost. There was no information available on their condition.

San Francisco General Hospital has also received patients, but it is unclear how many, according to NBC Bay Area and CBS San Francisco.

Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager for YouTube Live, and Dan Afergan, a software engineer for the company, both tweeted that there was an active shooter on its campus.

Lavrusik said he heard shots and was barricaded inside of a room with his co-workers. Less than 20 minutes later, Lavrusik said he had been safely evacuated from the building.

San Bruno is located in northern California’s Bay Area.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at @YouTube. Becky and I are safe — Dan Afergan (@danafergan) April 3, 2018

San Bruno city manager Connie Jackson confirmed with HuffPost that the city has received reports of shots fired at the YouTube offices.

“We have multiple 911 reports of shots fired at 901 Cherry, which is the YouTube headquarters,” Jackson told HuffPost. “Police and fire are responding.”

The San Bruno Police Department asked people to stay away from the office and the surrounding area while it responds to an active shooter.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Google, which owns YouTube, said it was coordinating with authorities in response to the situation. There are about 1,700 people who work in the YouTube office, according to ABC 7 San Francisco.

Security at the Google office in Mountain View, California, 30 minutes south of YouTube’s headquarters, is typically strict. Employees who bring in guests are required to sign them in before entering the building.

At YouTube’s San Bruno office, people can freely enter the reception area, but need to be signed in before entering employee areas.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

In a series of tweets, Todd Sherman, a product manager for YouTube, said he was in a meeting when the heard people running in the offices.

As he evacuated the building, he said he saw “blood drips on the floor and stairs.”

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

After existing the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. Shit. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

ERINJEANC/Reuters People walk out of YouTube headquarters with hands up.

Reuters Police rush into theheadquarters of YouTube in San Bruno, California.

Reuters Officials are seen following a possible shooting at the headquarters of YouTube.