YouTube’s Neighbors Send Stirring Message Of Support After Shooting

Four people were injured on Tuesday when a woman entered YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, and opened fire.

During the incident, authorities ordered a lockdown at Walmart’s eCommerce in the next building and told workers to keep away from the windows, CNET reported.

After receiving the all-clear, the Walmart employees returned to those same windows ― not to gawk, but to send a message to any neighbors who might still be in the YouTube building:

Following shooting at @YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, signs of support seen next door at @Walmart's eCommerce Corporate building. https://t.co/RQ4MMbcdnk pic.twitter.com/YorrawtdsF — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) April 3, 2018