CRIME
04/04/2018 03:03 am ET

YouTube’s Neighbors Send Stirring Message Of Support After Shooting

Walmart employees in the next building used their windows to show some love.
By Ed Mazza

Four people were injured on Tuesday when a woman entered YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, and opened fire

During the incident, authorities ordered a lockdown at Walmart’s eCommerce in the next building and told workers to keep away from the windows, CNET reported. 

After receiving the all-clear, the Walmart employees returned to those same windows ― not to gawk, but to send a message to any neighbors who might still be in the YouTube building: 

The shooter, identified as Nasim Aghdam, died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Pivotal Moments In The U.S. Gun Control Debate
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

You Tube Walmart Youtube Shooting
YouTube’s Neighbors Send Stirring Message Of Support After Shooting
CONVERSATIONS