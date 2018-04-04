YouTube’s Neighbors Send Stirring Message Of Support After Shooting

Four people were injured on Tuesday when a woman entered YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, and opened fire.
During the incident, authorities ordered a lockdown at Walmart’s eCommerce in the next building and told workers to keep away from the windows, CNET reported.
After receiving the all-clear, the Walmart employees returned to those same windows ― not to gawk, but to send a message to any neighbors who might still be in the YouTube building:
The shooter, identified as Nasim Aghdam, died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
