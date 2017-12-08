YouTube Prankster Cements His Own Head Inside A Microwave For Clicks

Do NOT try this at home.

Firefighters in central England were left “seriously unimpressed” after a YouTube video stunt went horrifically wrong.

A Wolverhampton-based prankster had his friends cement his head inside a microwave oven on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

His pals fed an air tube into the device so that he could breathe, and he covered his face with a plastic bag. But their attempt at making a cement mold of his features backfired.

After spending almost 90 minutes desperately trying to free the man from the appliance, his friends called on fire crews to deal with the consequences. At least they hadn’t switched the device on.

We're seriously unimpressed 😡.

“As funny as this sounds, this young man could quite easily have suffocated or have been seriously injured,” Shaun Dakin, from the West Midlands Fire Service, said via a statement.

“All of the group involved were very apologetic,” Dakin added. “But this was clearly a call-out which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need.”

The man was left shaken, but unharmed, after his rescue.

Multiple media organizations have identified the prankster as 22-year-old Jay Swingler, from the TGFbro YouTube channel.